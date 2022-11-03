10 UNIQUE views of Russia seen from space (PHOTOS)

Sochi / Volcanoes of KamchatkaOleg Artemyev, Sergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos
Even though it’s been a while since humanity began exploring space, seeing our planet from the “outside”, with one’s own eyes remained a dream for the majority of people around the world.
Famous cosmonaut Yury Gagarin didn’t have a camera when he first traveled to space, but today photography has become one of the things cosmonauts and astronauts do on a regular basis, as part of their work and as a hobby. Below are some of the most amazing snaps of Russia they’ve taken during the last two years. Enjoy!
MoscowSergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
ChitaSergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcanoSergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
AstrakhanSergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
Pereslavl-ZalesskySergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos
OrenburgSergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos
VladivostokDenis Matveev/ Roscosmos
IrkutskDenis Matveev/ Roscosmos
Tyatya, an active volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, Kuril IslandsSergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos
Mount ElbrusSergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox