10 UNIQUE views of Russia seen from space (PHOTOS)

Travel
Ksenia Zubacheva
Sochi / Volcanoes of Kamchatka

Sochi / Volcanoes of Kamchatka

Oleg Artemyev, Sergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos
Thanks to the cosmonauts on the International Space Station, we get to see the beauty of Russia from 408 km up above, beyond the atmosphere.

Even though it’s been a while since humanity began exploring space, seeing our planet from the “outside”, with one’s own eyes remained a dream for the majority of people around the world.

Famous cosmonaut Yury Gagarin didn’t have a camera when he first traveled to space, but today photography has become one of the things cosmonauts and astronauts do on a regular basis, as part of their work and as a hobby. Below are some of the most amazing snaps of Russia they’ve taken during the last two years. Enjoy!

Moscow

Moscow

Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
Chita

Chita

Sergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano

Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
Astrakhan

Astrakhan

Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos
Pereslavl-Zalessky

Pereslavl-Zalessky

Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos
Orenburg

Orenburg

Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos
Vladivostok

Vladivostok

Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos
Irkutsk

Irkutsk

Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos
Tyatya, an active volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, Kuril Islands

Tyatya, an active volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, Kuril Islands

Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos
Mount Elbrus

Mount Elbrus

Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

nature photography cities
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies