10 UNIQUE views of Russia seen from space (PHOTOS)

Thanks to the cosmonauts on the International Space Station, we get to see the beauty of Russia from 408 km up above, beyond the atmosphere.

Even though it’s been a while since humanity began exploring space, seeing our planet from the “outside”, with one’s own eyes remained a dream for the majority of people around the world.

Famous cosmonaut Yury Gagarin didn’t have a camera when he first traveled to space, but today photography has become one of the things cosmonauts and astronauts do on a regular basis, as part of their work and as a hobby. Below are some of the most amazing snaps of Russia they’ve taken during the last two years. Enjoy!

Moscow Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos

Chita Sergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos Sergei Korsakov/ Roscosmos

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos

Astrakhan Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos Sergei Rizhikov/ Roscosmos

Pereslavl-Zalessky Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos

Orenburg Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos Sergei Kud-Sverchkov/ Roscosmos

Vladivostok Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos

Irkutsk Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos Denis Matveev/ Roscosmos

Tyatya, an active volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, Kuril Islands Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos

Mount Elbrus Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos Sergei Prokopyev/ Roscosmos

