These two cities on the Ob River can’t exist without each other

Salekhard has an airport, while Labytnangi has a railway station. Both of these Yamal cities are on the opposite banks of the Ob River - it seems that they are literally a stone’s throw away from each other. But, for the locals, the river crossing becomes a real adventure, because there’s no bridge!

A street in Salekhard. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Walking in Salekhard. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Although the Ob is only a couple of kilometers wide, the construction is very expensive, due to the difficult climate and permafrost. The project for the construction of the ‘Salekhard Bridge’ has been around for over half a century, but it has yet to be implemented.

The ice road between the cities. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

In summer, people travel between the cities by ferry, but it is most difficult in late spring and early fall, during the muddy weather. In this off-season, hovercrafts usually operate on the river. But, you cannot take a lot of things with you by boat or ferry. Therefore, the ice crossing season is eagerly awaited.

Crossing the river. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The best time for the locals is, oddly enough, winter. Of course, you may often encounter minus 40-degree frosts, but, at the same time, “winter roads” appear - real highways, along which you can easily do your business. Usually, it takes road services two to three weeks to prepare a “winter road” from the moment the ice forms on the river: this is the time it takes to freeze the ice to a thickness thick enough for cars to drive over it.

Labytnangi station. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The view of Labytnangi. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russian Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.