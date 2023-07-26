What is the new Russian electronic visa & how to get it?

On August 1, Russia will begin issuing electronic visas that allow you to complete the whole process online and require minimum documents.

What is an electronic visa?

That’s a normal visa that allows you to visit any region of Russia. You fill in an application online and keep it saved on your smartphone, instead of it being physically stamped in your passport. The e-visa is valid for 60 days and, during this period, you can enter the territory of Russia once and stay for up to 16 days. The e-visa is suitable for many purposes – tourism, business trips, participation in scientific and cultural events, etc. If the purpose of your visit differs (specific work or study, for example) – you should bring this to the attention of the consulate/visa center.

grinvalds/Getty Images grinvalds/Getty Images

How to get it?

Despite the convenience, there are some conditions.

The visitor has to have insurance valid for the whole period of stay.

The visitor has to be the citizen of one of the following countries: Austria, Andorra, Bahrein, Belgium, Bulgaria, Vatican, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyper, China and Taiwan, Northern Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Likhtenshtein, Luxemburg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, The Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San-Marino, Saudi Arabia, Northern Macedonia, Serbian Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Philippines, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam or Cambodia.

The visitor’s passport has to be valid for at least six months after the end of your visa’s validity period.

The process itself is pretty simple. You have to go to this website (at the time of publication, it is not yet operational), fill in the form and download the following scans: the page with your passport details, personal information and a biometric photo. You should fill the application no sooner than 40 days before you visit and no later than four days prior. The processing fee is USD$40. For kids younger than six, the e-visa is free, but they still need to apply for one, no matter the age.

Also, you don’t need a reservation in the hotel or an invitation to prove the reason for your trip.

If a visa is approved, the visitor should print the notification about its issuance to show it on the border.

Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images

