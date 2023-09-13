Experience 85 UNIQUE adventures in Russia (VIDEOS)

‘Russia: 85 Adventures’, presented to you by Russia Beyond, brings you the best of Russia, all in one place!

Russia: 85 adventures

In just one year, our video team journeyed through the vast expanses of Russia, capturing the essence of each region. Dive into their personal experiences and challenges faced during their travels in this detailed interview.

The outcome? A series of 85 minute-long videos that truly depict the diversity and wonder of our country. From exploring the remote Far Eastern islands and interacting with majestic whales, to kayaking on the tranquil waters of the Volga River.

We’ve mingled with reindeer herds in the North and uncovered the mysteries of the true Dragon house in the South. Our taste buds were treated to traditional pryanik gingerbread, local cheeses and a plethora of exotic seafood. Venturing through deserts and navigating dense swamps, our adventures were as varied as they were exciting.

Intrigued? Access the entire collection of videos showcasing Russia's vast landscapes and rich culture here – www.rbth.com/85adventures.

Enjoy!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.