In some Russian cities, you can find a FANTASY metro!

In Russia's difficult climate, a light, warm and properly functioning subway in all weathers is every city's dream. However, this luxury is available only to big cities. Others can only dream. But, the inhabitants of these smaller places wanted a subway so badly that they simply imagined one!

Barnaul (Altai Krai)

At first, it was an April Fool's joke by a local named Danila Churov. According to legend, in 1972, the region had a record grain harvest and General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev ordered the construction of a subway there to encourage the hard workers. Barnaul residents liked the idea and the blog already has thousands of subscribers.

Valdai (Novgorod Region)

In 2003, the editorial staff of the portal about the city issued a guide to it in the form of a subway scheme. Now, Valday even has manholes and signs of "entrances" to these imaginary stations.

Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan)

The author of the project is unknown. As it is written on the subway website, construction began in 1975 "due to the attraction of workers at KAMAZ". The diagram depicts 13 stations, three of which are "under construction".

Lipetsk

Lipetsk’s “subway” was created in 2002. The scheme is similar to Moscow's – a ring line with radial lines crossing it.

Korenovsk (Krasnodar Krai)

This fake route network is represented by three lines with 18 stations in total. And, you can obtain a physical copy of the scheme absolutely free in any ticket office and in 12 languages, including Hindi. It’s also comforting to know that the fare will never rise in price: "One trip will cost, as before, one token!"

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.