New Year decorations on Moscow streets - Hello 2024! (PHOTOS)

Festive illumination, huge Christmas tree balls, kilometers of garlands and a thousand artificial and natural fir trees have appeared in every district of the capital.

Alexander Avilov / Moskva Agency Alexander Avilov / Moskva Agency

Moscow is ready for the New Year and Christmas (which is celebrated on January 7)! The streets of the city are decorated annually with traditional light installations, which make winter Moscow very cozy and festive!

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

The most elegant garlands and Christmas trees are located near the central metro stations, pedestrian streets and at the sites of the ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival, which is held in the capital during the New Year holidays.

Legion Media Legion Media

Let's start from the Red Square! The favorite holiday fair of Muscovites and guests of the capital is open near the GUM department store. Carousels, candy kiosks (you can’t live without them in winter!), souvenirs and, of course, the ice rink.

Sergei Karpukhin/TASS Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Inside, GUM was also transformed for the holidays: it was filled with giant Christmas tree balls and toys in the shape of birds and winter berries.

Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency

The country’s main New Year's tree this year was brought from a forest near Moscow. The 25-meter tall Christmas tree is installed on the Kremlin's Cathedral Square. The forest beauty was decorated for a whole week!

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

In front of the Bolshoi Theater, you can see a chorus of luminous arches. Instead of large structures, elegant light columns were installed on Manezhnaya Square.

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva Agency Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva Agency

On the boulevards, as in previous years, you can see light tunnels. Passing by without taking a photo is a challenge!

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

In total, more than 4,900 light energy-saving structures have been installed in Moscow. All of them are used repeatedly, but, every year, specialists come up with different compositions.

Vladimir Gerdo/TASS Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

In addition, more than a thousand Christmas trees, natural and artificial, have appeared in the city. One of the most unusual ones can be found at the Northern River Station. It is decorated with quotes from literary works.

Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik

This year's VDNKh is particularly notable for the ‘Russia’ expo, where all regions of the country and major enterprises are being represented. The New Year tree from Tula Region is decorated with Tula gingerbread and samovars. And the Christmas tree from the Primorsky Krai is decorated with seashells and images of Vladivostok. All in all, 90 Christmas trees – a whole forest!

