New Year decorations on Moscow streets - Hello 2024! (PHOTOS)

Moscow is ready for the New Year and Christmas (which is celebrated on January 7)! The streets of the city are decorated annually with traditional light installations, which make winter Moscow very cozy and festive!
The most elegant garlands and Christmas trees are located near the central metro stations, pedestrian streets and at the sites of the ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival, which is held in the capital during the New Year holidays.
Let's start from the Red Square! The favorite holiday fair of Muscovites and guests of the capital is open near the GUM department store. Carousels, candy kiosks (you can’t live without them in winter!), souvenirs and, of course, the ice rink.
Inside, GUM was also transformed for the holidays: it was filled with giant Christmas tree balls and toys in the shape of birds and winter berries.
The country’s main New Year's tree this year was brought from a forest near Moscow. The 25-meter tall Christmas tree is installed on the Kremlin's Cathedral Square. The forest beauty was decorated for a whole week!
In front of the Bolshoi Theater, you can see a chorus of luminous arches. Instead of large structures, elegant light columns were installed on Manezhnaya Square.
On the boulevards, as in previous years, you can see light tunnels. Passing by without taking a photo is a challenge!
In total, more than 4,900 light energy-saving structures have been installed in Moscow. All of them are used repeatedly, but, every year, specialists come up with different compositions.
In addition, more than a thousand Christmas trees, natural and artificial, have appeared in the city. One of the most unusual ones can be found at the Northern River Station. It is decorated with quotes from literary works.
This year's VDNKh is particularly notable for the ‘Russia’ expo, where all regions of the country and major enterprises are being represented. The New Year tree from Tula Region is decorated with Tula gingerbread and samovars. And the Christmas tree from the Primorsky Krai is decorated with seashells and images of Vladivostok. All in all, 90 Christmas trees – a whole forest!
