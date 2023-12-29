10 main skating rinks of Moscow

More than 1,000 skating rinks with natural ice, and 160 with artificial ice, await Muscovites and the guests of the capital in winter 2024. The majority of them have glorious illumination, skate rentals and cafes. We’ve listed the most popular ones below!

1. Gorky Park

Gorky Park has the largest skating rink in Moscow. It has been operating there since 1931, almost from the very moment of the park’s founding. This year, the skating rink grew in size and now includes the Pushkinskaya Embankment. The rink can accommodate 7,500 people at any one time.

However, to skate in Gorky Park, you will need to purchase a ticket on the park’s website.

2. GUM-rink on the Red Square

This is a small, yet very cozy skating rink right on the Red Square with an infinite playlist of songs from Soviet New Year movies. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to attend some figure skating master classes held there regularly.

You can check the schedule and purchase tickets on the skating rink’s website.

3. Skating rink on Revolution Square

Moscow is hosting the ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival for the 10th time, which also includes free-entry skating rinks. One of the most famous among them is located right next to the Ploshchad Revolyutsii / Teatralnaya metro exit. To get in, you will have to register online. If you don’t have your own ice skates, you can rent a pair for a symbolic sum of 50 rubles (less than $1) and a 2,000-ruble (approx. $21) deposit.

Here’s a link to the list of all the festival’s rinks.

4. Skating rink at VDNKh

Dreaming of space flights? This year, they’ve arranged a skating rink around the ‘Vostok’ launch rocket model (at Industry Square) in the VDNKh exhibition park. Its theme is ‘A flight through time’. Once you’ve had your fill dreaming of the stars, head on over to the ‘Russia’ exhibition!

You can buy tickets on the rink’s website.

5. Open skating rink in Bauman Garden

Bauman Garden is located not far from the Krasnye Vorota subway station. It has artificial ice and, thanks to that, the rink can operate in temps up to +10°C. For those who are only beginning to find their feet on the ice, the garden also has a figure skating school.

Note: You can only buy tickets online.

6. The ‘Dreamers’ skating rink in Luzhniki

Sports complex ‘Luzhniki’ in the southwest of Moscow has a giant ice skating rink – 16,000 sq. meters – and a lot of interesting activities both for children and adults. For example, you can play air hockey, participate in curling master classes and learn how to perform figure skating moves from champions.

Tickets can be bought on the stadium’s official website.

7. The skating rink near the North River Terminal

The North River Terminal is one of the most beautiful places in Moscow. Apart from its main transport function, it’s also a place of cultural recreation. Master classes, lectures, concerts and other entertainment are available to all.

This skating rink, by the way, is free of charge, you only need to register online.

8. The skating rink in the ‘Krasnaya Presnya’ park

The ‘Krasnaya Presnya’ park has an operating skating rink with a view of Moscow City. One of its parts has natural ice, while the other – artificial ice. Which ice is better? You’ll have the opportunity to compare them for yourself, since your entrance ticket is valid for both.

You can buy them on the rink’s website.

9. The skating rink in the ‘Sokolniki’ park

The ‘Sokolniki’ park also has two skating rinks – the ‘Giant’ with natural ice (operates only in stable cold weather) and the ‘Ice’ with artificial ice (you can skate during temperatures of up to +8°C). Both of them are big, and what’s even more convenient – they have a cloakroom where you can leave your belongings.

You can purchase tickets for this rink online here.

10. The skating rink in the ‘Hermitage’ garden

One of the coziest parks of Moscow features two skating rinks every year with natural and artificial ice. They feature different routes, so it’s interesting to skate on both. Various cafes and tents offering warm drinks won’t let you freeze!

You also can purchase tickets for these rinks online here.

