Why do Baikal locals consider the Shamanka Rock sacred?

This is one of the most recognizable views of Lake Baikal: a tall marble rock covered in red lichen, reached by a narrow stile.

Shamanka Rock, or Cape Burkhan, is located near the village of Khuzhir on Olkhon Island and has the federal status of a natural monument. And, for locals, it is a place of power, which cannot be desecrated by bad thoughts and deeds. There, they make vows, promises, address spirits with requests.

There is also a through cave in the rock, where, in ancient times, rites and sacrifices were performed in honor of the spirit-master of Olkhon, the most revered deity of Baikal. Historically, only male shamans were allowed to enter the cave. Women were forbidden to even approach the cape, so as not to bring bad luck on themselves.

Archaeologists found ancient household items such as arrowheads, ceramics and gold jewelry in the cave and on the isthmus burials, which are considered to be more than 5,000 years old.

And, in the 17th century, when Buddhism began to spread in Siberia, an altar of Buddha appeared in the cave. Lamas from the surrounding datsans would often pray there. Now, it is considered one of the nine great shrines of Asia, along with Shaolin Monastery in China and Mount Kailash in Tibet.

