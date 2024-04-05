What does Vyatskoye, Russia's most beautiful village, look like?

Around 1,500 people live there and they are all simply in love with their village. It has perfectly preserved old buildings dating from the 18th and 19th centuries, including a hotel, a restaurant and a small store.
In Vyatskoye, there is also an antique-style pharmacy and post office. Employees come to work in "historical" uniforms.
In addition, there are unique museums of everyday life, where you can see rare exhibits. For example, egg cookers and toasters that were used back during the Russian Empire are exhibited in the ‘Museum of Kitchen Equipment’ (yes, such a museum exists!), while the ‘Sounds of Time Museum’ has a collection of old street organs and gramophones.
Vyatskoye is also a member of the ‘Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Russia’, which includes more than 40 settlements.
