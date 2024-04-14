Marcial Waters: The first resort of the Russian Empire (PHOTOS)

Among the Karelian forests and lakes, away from noisy roads, is the balneological and mud resort of Marcial Waters.

Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

There are drinking springs, bathhouses, a long spa “staircase”, as well as walking alleys. It appeared back in 1719 thanks to Emperor Peter I.

The emperor, having visited European thermal resorts, decided to organize such places in Russia, as well. He issued a decree on searching for mineral waters in the country "in the manner of Europe" and such were found in Karelia, near an iron ore deposit.

This is how this resort looked in the late XIX century. Then the settlement near the resort was called Dvortsy. Yaroslav Pekarsky Yaroslav Pekarsky

Non-freezing mineral springs, as chemical analyses showed, contained large amounts of iron. The waters were named ‘Marcial’ in honor of the god Mars from ancient Roman mythology - the patron saint of iron and war.

Wooden pavilion above a mineral spring. Legion Media Legion Media

Peter the Great visited the resort four times, spending more than 90 days in total there. The waters were also visited by other royalty and those close to them.

St. Peter's Church. Built in 1721 according to the drawings of Peter the Great. Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

Nevertheless, already by the middle of the 19th century, thetsars’ interest in the resort had fallen. At that time, they had already built resorts in the south of the country, where there were not only springs, but also a mild climate.

Krasny (CC BY-SA) Krasny (CC BY-SA)

The resort was restored only in 1964. All-Union balneological sanatorium ‘"Marcial Waters’ was opened there based on the springs and healing muds of Gabozero. In 2003, a second sanatorium, ‘Dvortsy’ (‘Palaces’) was built nearby.

The lake Gabozero. Valery Kukin Valery Kukin

There, they treat iron deficiency anemia, diseases of digestive organs, respiratory, cardiovascular diseases among others. The treatment programs are designed for two to three weeks, but people also visit to just have a rest from urban life.

The sanatorium. Semenov.m7 (CC BY-SA) Semenov.m7 (CC BY-SA)

Yegorov Valery (CC BY-SA) Yegorov Valery (CC BY-SA)

