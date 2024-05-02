10 most beautiful fire station watchtowers in Russia (PHOTOS)

There are about 80 historical ‘kalancha’, the watchtowers at fire stations, scattered all over Russia. Today, most of them are no longer in use, but have become a part of the urban landscape and many of them are architectural monuments.

1. Kostroma

WASD (CC BY-SA 3.0) WASD (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The fire station ‘kalancha’, with its yellow fire tower is a symbol of Kostroma and stands right on the central square of the city.

2. St. Petersburg

Florstein (CC BY-SA 3.0) Florstein (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The fire station building with its fire tower is now the Museum of Fire Protection. Part of the permanent exhibition is dedicated to the fire brigade and firemen, who had to look in all directions and report any fires.

3. Moscow

Никонико962 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Никонико962 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Sokolnicheskaya fire tower was built in the 1880s and was once the second highest observation tower in Moscow (after Sukhareva which did not survive to our days). The ‘kalancha’ operated until the 1930s.

4. Volgograd

Alexxx1979 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Alexxx1979 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In the center of Volgograd, you can find the building of the “first fire station of the city of Tsaritsyn” (this was the name of the city before the revolution, which later became Stalingrad) and is now a 19th-century monument.

5. Balakovo

Stefan Uhrich (CC BY-SA 4.0) Stefan Uhrich (CC BY-SA 4.0)

This fire tower in Saratov Region was built on the eve of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. The tower consisting of several parts is considered a real architectural landmark. Interestingly, its upper part resembles a Chinese pagoda.

6. Rybinsk

Petr Morugin (CC BY-SA 4.0) Petr Morugin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

This Volga city has a reverent attitude to its history. Even the street signs in the center have been redesigned in a “retro” style (see photos here). And the ‘kalancha’ is one of the city's calling cards.

7. Uglich

Sergey Pesterev (CC BY-SA 4.0) Sergey Pesterev (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A very elegant ‘kalancha’ has been preserved in the city of Uglich - and it is also wooden! The octagonal tower has an open gallery at the top and the fire station building itself is made in the Classicism style.

8. Omsk

Legion Media Legion Media

This stone ‘kalancha’ appeared in Siberian city of Omsk to replace the dilapidated wooden one in 1915. It became the tallest construction in the city, from where it was visible “as in the palm of your hand”.

9. Kurgan

Nord794ub (CC BY-SA 4.0) Nord794ub (CC BY-SA 4.0)

This nice wooden fire tower, built at the very end of the 19th century, was restored in 1998. And, unlike many others like it, it stands atop an active fire station.

10. Ussuriysk

Olnikuss (CC BY-SA 3.0) Olnikuss (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In 1914, a fire station was built in this Far Eastern city. The six-story fire tower became the tallest building in the city at that time.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.