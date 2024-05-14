Russia's highest mountains (PHOTOS)

The Caucasus Mountains are the youngest in the country. The highest peaks of Russia are also located in this mountain range.

At 5,642 meters, Mount Elbrus is the highest point in Russia and Europe. It is located on the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia in the Caucasus. Elbrus is actually a volcano and it is considered to be dormant, although ash emissions were recorded 500 years ago.

Other highest points of Russia are also located in the Caucasus and exceed the mark of 5,000 meters. They are Dykhtau, Shkhara (located on the Russian-Georgian border, also the highest point in Georgia), Koshtan-Tau, Pushkin Peak, Dzhangi-Tau (on the Russian-Georgian border), Kazbek (on the Russian-Georgian border) and Mizhirgi.

And the highest point of Russia NOT in the Caucasus is Kliuchevskaya Sopka volcano (4,750 meters) in Kamchatka, which is also the highest active volcano in Eurasia. Kliuchevskaya Sopka ranks 14th in the list of the highest peaks in the country.

1. Elbrus

5,642 м. The highest point in Russia and Europe.

Legion Media Legion Media

2. Dykhtau

5,205 м. "Steep mountain": It has many steep slopes.

Legion Media Legion Media

3. Shkhara

5,193 м. Located on the Russian-Georgian border.

Legion Media Legion Media

4. Koshtan-Tau

5,152 м. One of the most inaccessible peaks of the Caucasus.

Legion Media Legion Media

5. Pushkin Peak

5,100 м. Named in honor of the 100th anniversary of Pushkin's death in 1938.

Olexander Lupul (CC BY 3.0) Olexander Lupul (CC BY 3.0)

6. Dzhangi-Tau

5,085 м. A mountain peak on the border of Russia and Georgia.

Masa Sakano (CC BY-SA 2.0) Masa Sakano (CC BY-SA 2.0)

7. Kazbek

5,033 м. "White Mountain", painted by Vasily Vereshchagin.

Alexei Vasilyev (CC BY-SA 4.0) Alexei Vasilyev (CC BY-SA 4.0)

8. Mizhirgi

5,018 м. A glacier that can join with others and grow even higher.

Alexander Lobyrev (CC BY-SA 4.0) Alexander Lobyrev (CC BY-SA 4.0)

