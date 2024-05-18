Don't miss out!
Meet the furriest dwellers of the Commander Islands! (PHOTOS)

Travel
Russia Beyond

Commander Islands National Park
Sea otters (‘kalan’ in Russian) hold their paws while sleeping to avoid the current from carrying them off in different directions.

Commander Islands National Park

The Commander Islands are home to some amazing animals - sea otters or Enhydra lutris. Up to one and a half meters long, they spend almost their entire life in the cold water of the Pacific Ocean: they eat, using their bellies as a table, sleep, even give birth in it. 

Commander Islands National Park

They don't like solitude, so they huddle together in groups, because it's also safer that way. And, in order not to lose each other, they hold on to each other’s paws. A mother can even “bind” her pup with the help of seaweed.

Commander Islands National Park

It's one of the rare species of creatures on our planet that can use tools. In addition to seaweed, for example, they use stones as a hammer, using it to break open oysters for lunch.

Commander Islands National Park

The ‘kalan’ has almost no subcutaneous fat, it is warmed only by its thick fur: more than 40,000 hairs per square centimeter.

Commander Islands National Park

In the past centuries, its fur was hunted, which led to almost complete extermination.

Commander Islands National Park

Hunting was banned only in the early 20th century, but, today, in addition to poachers, their numbers are also affected by the environmental situation in the ocean.

Commander Islands National Park

By the way, in the old days, the ‘kalan’ was called the ‘Kamchatka beaver’, which is incorrect. They are predators, belonging to the family of carnivorous mammals (mustelidae), like sables and otters. 

Commander Islands National Park

Wildlife of Russia animal
