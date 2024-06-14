3 BEST water activities in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS)

Peter the Great literally created this city on water. Therefore, paying tribute to this heritage, we highlight the most fun ways to take advantage of all this water!

1. Ride on a SUP (Standup paddleboarding) along the canals

Sup serfers in St. Petersburg Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Every year, St. Petersburg hosts the 'Fontanka SUP' festival, where thousands of people on boards dress up in carnival costumes and paddle down the Fontanka River right in the heart of St. Petersburg. (In 2024, it will be held on August 3, don't miss it!).

But, you can also take a ride around the historic center at other times: early in the morning every day, while the city and tourist boats are still asleep, SUPers paddle the Neva, Moika and Fontanka rivers, as well as the Griboedov Canal, passing the main city's sights from the water.

Board, instructor and good company is provided today by many SUP schools: ‘SUP spb’, ‘Nevatrip’, ‘MAD SUP’, ‘Free SUP’ and others.

2. Kayaking

Kayaking along Grigoyedov canal Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

If you think you will feel insecure on a SUP, you can arrange a kayak trip instead. Then, you can experience the canals in the early morning, feel the wind from the Neva River, ride past the famous ‘Aurora’ cruiser, all while pumping up your paddling skills.

By the way, if you are an experienced kayaker, you can head to Lake Ladoga to the north of the city, where you can organize a real water-themed trip for a few days.

Kayaking is offered by such companies as ‘PeterKayak’, ‘Ahtilahti’, ‘KayakSPb’, ‘Nevatrip’ and many others.

3. Sailing on the Gulf of Finland

Yachthing the Neva River Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

Having explored the whole center of St. Petersburg from the water, we remember that the city stands by the sea. So, we rent a yacht and sail out to catch the wind in the Gulf of Finland, at the same time exploring the views of modern districts of St. Petersburg and such sights as the Lakhta Center, Europe's tallest skyscraper, and other new attractions. If you don't know what a keel and a boom are, your guide will teach you. Or simply drink, snack and enjoy the view!

You can rent boats and yachts from ‘St. Petersburg International Yacht School’, ‘Kayfun Yacht Club’, ‘Podorozhnik Yacht’ and ‘Nevatrip’.

