Vladivostok Fortress: A masterpiece of military engineering in the Far East

Just imagine: 150 kilometers of defense line and almost 10 km of underground galleries!

One of the most powerful island fortresses in Russia is located in Vladivostok. It was built on Russky Island near the city in the late 19th - early 20th centuries. The main line of defense appeared after the Russo-Japanese War in 1905.

The fortress had 16 towers and about 50 coastal batteries. All the main structures had underground communication cables and were supplied with electricity. Tunnels and galleries were laid between the towers. The most advanced technologies of the time were used during construction.

In Soviet times, the island housed a Pacific Fleet base with artillery batteries, heavy naval guns and radar stations.

Today, the fleet is based in Vladivostok and the Vladivostok Fortress Museum is now located on the island.

