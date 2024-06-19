How was a 16th-century fortress assembled on Sviyazhsk Island in just 24 days?

Sviyazhsk was supposed to become a Russian outpost against Kazan Khanate. It stands at the confluence of the Sviyaga River into the Volga River.

Yegor Aleyev/TASS Yegor Aleyev/TASS

All wooden structures were first built in the town of Myshkin, 800 km away from Sviyazhsk, and, in 1551, with the onset of spring, they were shipped down the Volga to the island. The fortress was assembled in just 24 days. The construction involved a whopping 75,000 people!

Yegor Aleyev/TASS Yegor Aleyev/TASS

After the capture of Kazan in 1552, the Sviyazhsk fortress gradually lost its importance. However, trade and handicrafts began to flourish there. The walls of the fortress itself were dismantled at the beginning of the 18th century, but the complex of the Assumption Monastery with its strong walls, as well as the unique wooden Trinity Church, built in the mid-16th century, during the time of Ivan the Terrible, have been preserved on the island.

Oxana Korol/Business Online/TASS Oxana Korol/Business Online/TASS

In 2017, UNESCO included Sviyazhsk on the World Heritage List.

Nowadays, Sviyazhsk is a village with a population of 200 people. It mainly attracts enthusiasts of Russian history.

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications for our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.