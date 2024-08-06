Why do Sakhalin islanders "feed" the sea?

The indigenous peoples of Sakhalin Island practice a traditional ritual called ‘Feeding the Spirit - the Master of the Sea’.

The Nivkhs, Ulta, Nanai and Evenks gather in late June-early July, on the eve of the salmon run, to make offerings to the spirits of the sea. According to local beliefs, this will bring rich catches of salmon and, thus, a prosperous winter.

Elders prepare dishes from berries and mushrooms and throw them into the sea, asking it for a successful catch. The peoples of Sakhalin considered the killer whale to be the main spirit of the sea.

Today, anyone can witness this rite. It’s held in the town of Poronaisk on the shore of Terpeniya Bay in a specially built ethno-village. In addition to the ritual, locals introduce guests to their traditional sports and treat them to Sakhalin dishes.

Some families may carry out "feeding the sea" on other days, for example, in spring, before the ice drift, and in late fall, when the water is covered with ice.

