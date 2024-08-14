Top 5 most EXPENSIVE hotel rooms in Moscow (PHOTOS)

An ambassadorial suite in the Metropol hotel with a view of the Bolshoi Theater costs 230,000 rubles (approx. $3,000). A penthouse suite in the Ararat Hayat costs a little over half a million (approx. $6,000). And the most expensive suite in the National hotel right in front of the Kremlin costs just 128,000 rubles (approx. $1,500). These are just pennies compared to the suites of the hotels we’ve listed below!
The 370-square meter suite in the Stalinist high-rise building (former 'Ukraina' hotel) overlooks the Moskva River and Moscow City business center.
This suite has a total of 490 square meters and includes a private sauna and a view of the Garden Ring.
This 328-meter suite is a stone's throw from the Red Square and the Kremlin and, as the website says, overlooks the "bustling center of Moscow". Kanye West is said to have stayed in this hotel in a cheaper room!
This 309-square meter suite literally has a postcard view of Moscow - the Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin!
In comparison with the others, this ultimate suite has a relatively small room of 255 square meters; however, it has access to a secret panoramic terrace overlooking the center of Moscow.
