Top 5 most EXPENSIVE hotel rooms in Moscow (PHOTOS)

In the Russian capital, you can stay not only in a presidential suite, but even in an imperial suite! Check out what the most luxurious interiors look like, which only A-list celebrities can afford.

An ambassadorial suite in the Metropol hotel with a view of the Bolshoi Theater costs 230,000 rubles (approx. $3,000). A penthouse suite in the Ararat Hayat costs a little over half a million (approx. $6,000). And the most expensive suite in the National hotel right in front of the Kremlin costs just 128,000 rubles (approx. $1,500). These are just pennies compared to the suites of the hotels we’ve listed below!

5. Presidential Suite in Radisson Collection Moscow – from 770,000 rubles (approx. $9,000)

The 370-square meter suite in the Stalinist high-rise building (former 'Ukraina' hotel) overlooks the Moskva River and Moscow City business center.

4. Royal Suite in Lotte Hotel Moscow – 1.35 mln rubles (approx. $15,700)

This suite has a total of 490 square meters and includes a private sauna and a view of the Garden Ring.

3. Royal North Suite in Four Seasons Hotel Moscow – 2.3 mln rubles (approx. $26,700)

This 328-meter suite is a stone's throw from the Red Square and the Kremlin and, as the website says, overlooks the "bustling center of Moscow". Kanye West is said to have stayed in this hotel in a cheaper room!

2. Imperial Suite in The Carlton – 2.4 mln rubles (approx. $27,900)

This 309-square meter suite literally has a postcard view of Moscow - the Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin!

1. Presidential Suite in Stella di Mosca – 2.6 mln rubles (approx. $30,700)

In comparison with the others, this ultimate suite has a relatively small room of 255 square meters; however, it has access to a secret panoramic terrace overlooking the center of Moscow.

