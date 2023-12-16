Five hotels in Moscow & St. Petersburg with historical suites (PHOTOS)

Lenin, Yesenin, Mastroianni, Tchaikovsky, Strauss… whom will you choose to be your neighbor?

Hotel National, Moscow, Mokhovaya Street, 15/1, building 1

This hotel, built in 1903, was immediately chosen by high society. Ballerina Anna Pavlova, composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, writers Herbert Wells and Ivan Bunin, singer Fyodor Shalyapin and other famous people all stayed there. Apart from its beautiful architecture and luxurious Art Nouveau interior, this hotel had one more important advantage – high levels of comfort for its time. The building already had elevators and every room had its own bathroom and even a phone.

View of the Hotel National in 1904. Public domain Public domain

In 1918, after the October Revolution, the Soviet government took over the Hotel National. It’s known that Lenin lived in Suite 107 with Nadezhda Krupskaya and his sister. Alexandra Kollontai picked Suite 115, ‘the lounge of Louis XV’ – at that time, one of the most luxurious suites. Now, it’s a presidential suite.

After the highest Soviet officials moved into the Kremlin, the hotel hosted lower ranking officials. Only in the 1930s did the Hotel National become a hotel again. Some furniture, meanwhile, was brought to the hotel from the Catherine Palace and the Anichkov Palace.

Today, the price for one night in a classic double room starts from 15,000 rubles (approx. $165), if booked in advance. The price for one night in the presidential suite, on average, reaches 180,000 rubles (approx. $1,980).

Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 3.0) Ludvig14 (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Hotel Metropol, Moscow, Teatralny Drive, 2

This hotel opened in 1905 and was initially envisioned as a “theater with a hotel”. But soon, only the hotel with a restaurant was what remained from the initial idea. However, art literally breathes through Hotel Metropol – the facades and interior were decorated by the best artists of the time: Mikhail Vrubel, Konstantin Korovin, Vasily Polenov, as well as Alexander Golovin.

Hotel Metropol in 1900s. Public domain Public domain

In 1918, Hotel Metropol met the same fate as Hotel National – it became accommodation for Soviet officials. Nikolai Bukharin, Yakov Sverdlov and Georgy Chicherin all lived there. Intelligentsia that managed to get a job in state agencies also moved in there: poet Osip Mandelstam and poet-playwright Anatoly Marienhof, among others. Imaginism poets also often visited the literature cafe ‘Kalosha’, which they opened themselves. Sergei Yesenin, the most famous of the Imaginism poets, often visited his acquaintances there and dined at the restaurant.

Just like Hotel National, this hotel reclaimed its original status only in the 1930s. Actresses Marlene Dietrich and Claudia Cardinale, writers Bernard Shaw and John Steinbeck, director Marcello Mastroianni and the returned-from-emigration writer Alexander Kuprin, poet Alexander Vertinsky, and composer Sergei Prokofiev all stayed there.

These days, room prices range from 24,000 rubles (approx. $264) to 170,000 rubles (approx. $1,870).

Andrey Korzun (CC BY-SA 4.0) Andrey Korzun (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg, Nevsky Prospekt, Mikhailovskaya Street, 1/7

This hotel, built in 1875, looked up to the best European hotels. It had its own pick-up cabs, a hairdresser, a cobbler shop, a tailor shop, a store, wine cellars… and even a team of interpreters!

Public domain Public domain

This (select) list of guests of the hotel is quite impressive:

Composers:

Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Johann Strauss

Sergei Prokofiev

Dmitri Shostakovich

Igor Stravinsky

Claude Debussy

Writers:

Fyodor Dostoevsky

Bernard Shaw

Maxim Gorky

Konstantin Paustovsky

Vladimir Mayakovsky

Many other celebrities also stayed there, including actress Faina Ranevskaya, King of Sweden Gustaf V, singer and conductor Plácido Domingo...

Wolfgang Moroder (CC BY-SA 3.0) Wolfgang Moroder (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The historical second floor of the hotel has named suites; for example, named after Dostoevsky, Stravinsky and Pavarotti. The latter has a piano which the singer played himself during his 2004 tour. The ‘Fabergé’ suite, meanwhile, is only dedicated to the works of the famous jeweler; he never stayed at the hotel himself.

Wolfgang Moroder (CC BY-SA 3.0) Wolfgang Moroder (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The price for these historical luxury apartments range from 83,000 rubles (approx. $916) per night. And the cheapest hotel room will set you back 14,000 rubles (approx. $155) per night.

Florstein (CC BY-SA 3.0) Florstein (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Hotel Astoria, St. Petersburg, Bolshaya Morskaya Street, 39

This hotel with a view of Saint Isaac's Cathedral appeared in the center of St. Petersburg in 1912. An interesting fact: the graduates of the first female technical university in Russia participated in its construction.

Public domain Public domain

This hotel became not just a place for famous guests to meet but also a movie set. You can see this hotel in movies ‘Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia’ and ‘Melodies of a White Night.’ The hotel is also mentioned in Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel ‘The Master and Margarita.’ By the way, the author himself once was a guest at this hotel and preferred the 4th floor. Alexander Vertinsky, Sergei Diaghilev, Maxim Gorky, Herbert Wells, Grigory Rasputin were also among its famous guests.

Winter Garden Restaurant, The Astoria Hotel, St. Petersburg, Russia. Legion Media Legion Media

Currently, a night in the cheapest hotel room costs 22,000 rubles (approx. $242), while you can book the most expensive suite with a view of Mariinsky Palace for 87,000 rubles (approx. $957).

Andrew Shiva (CC BY-SA 4.0) Andrew Shiva (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Angleterre Hotel, St. Petersburg, Malaya Morskaya Street, 24

This 19th-century hotel became incredibly famous, first of all, because of the death of poet Sergei Yesenin. In December 1925, he hanged himself in Suite 5. Some still debate if the poet really committed suicide or he was murdered. At the end of the 1980s, Angleterre Hotel was demolished and rebuilt, due to the building’s critical condition. But, the historical look of the facade was preserved.

Public domain Public domain

However, before the tragic events of 1925, the hotel was also popular. Writers Anton Chekhov and Alexander Kuprin, poets Andrei Bely and Osip Mandelstam, dancer Isadora Duncan – by the way, one of Yesenin’s wives – all stayed there.

One night in a standard room will cost you from 13,000 rubles (approx. $143), while a suite with a view of St. Isaac’s Cathedral will set you back 66,000 rubles (approx. $728).

T3ru (CC BY-SA 4.0) T3ru (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.