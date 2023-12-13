Fancy owning a Zarathustra the Cat themed apartment in St. Petersburg? It’s for sale!

Surely you’ve seen the viral big ginger cat named Zarathustra, that’s been inscribed in classic paintings?  Well, recently, his owner, artist Svetlana Petrova, put her apartment in St. Petersburg up for sale. And all the walls and ceilings are decorated with these paintings with Zarathustra!

Zarathustra first lived with the artist’s mother and, when she passed away, he settled with Svetlana.

At first, Svetlana created paintings with Zarathustra just for herself, in memory of her mother. But then, they became incredibly popular online. Sadly, Zarathustra left for kittie heaven in 2021.

Svetlana’s grandmother also lived in this apartment and when she was doing renovations, she approached it creatively. The cat “settled” on the tiles, on the walls and even on the ceilings!

“The interior elements were created by the author based on her own works (digital collages based on Raphael’s loggias in the Vatican) and printed in a single copy for this apartment. The glass panels in the kitchen and bathroom, as well as the ceiling frescoes, are also original works of art,” Svetlana writes in the ad. Time to move?

