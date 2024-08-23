Amazing natural rock arches that can be found in Russia (PHOTOS)

The bizarre shape of these rocks was formed by centuries of weathering and rain. Below, we’ve highlighted the top five and where you can see them.

1. Cape Velikan, Sakhalin

Legion Media Legion Media

This natural monument is located in the southeast of the island, on a secluded coast. The shores there have a winding shape and are constantly blown by winds. So, in addition to Cape Velikan, there are many other unusual rocks and caves in this part of Sakhalin.

2. Steller's Arch: Kamchatka Territory

Legion Media Legion Media

On the remote Bering Island, there is a rock arch named after scientist Georg Steller, who participated in an expedition to Kamchatka in the mid-18th century. This arch is more than 20 meters high and is considered a symbol of the Komandorsky Reserve.

3. The ‘Shtany’ sea stack rock, Primorsky Krai

Legion Media Legion Media

Locals call this rock ‘shtany’ (‘pants’), ‘sail’ or even just ‘arch’. It’s located near Cape Sosnovy and is a part of the Far Eastern State Marine Reserve. If you are lucky, you can see a large seal rookery nearby.

4. Arch of the Big Atlesh, Crimea

Legion Media Legion Media

This grotto was formed in the rocky shore on Cape Tarkhankut and is considered one of the main natural attractions of Crimea. Other unusual rocks and grottoes can be seen on the cape.

5. Zolotye Vorota, Crimea

Dyadya Sasha (CC BY-SA 3.0) Dyadya Sasha (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Zolotye Vorota (‘Golden Gate’) rocky arch is located at the extinct Karadag volcano near Feodosia. It towers eight meters above the sea. The arch is called ‘Golden’ because of its color: it is a basalt rock, which, in bright sunlight, shines gold-like.

