7 scenic cable cars in Russia (PHOTOS)

You can see the Caucasus Mountains, Nizhny Novgorod forests, the Black Sea and Moscow’s skyscrapers from these cable car cabins.

There are several hundred cable cars in Russia, which operate not only at ski resorts, but also as a regular urban transport, connecting areas with complex landscapes. We’ve picked out the most picturesque ones!

1. Mount Mashuk, Stavropol Krai

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Mount Mashuk is one of the most popular places in Pyatigorsk. You can climb it either by a long ‘terrenkur’ (a method of spa treatment that involves measured physical activity in the form of walking, climbing in mountainous areas along specific, marked routes) or by cable car in roughly five minutes. And tourists often choose this option!

The cable car railway was built in 1971. The cabins are designed for up to 20 people. A breathtaking panorama of Pyatigorsk and views of the Caucasus Mountains open up through their windows.

2. Ai-Petri, Crimea

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

This cable car in Crimea takes you to the Ai-Petri plateau, located in the mountains at an altitude of more than 1,000 meters above sea level.

Ai-Petri is one of the most popular attractions in Crimea. From the top, you can enjoy views of the Black Sea and picturesque mountains.

3. Rosa Khutor, Krasnodar Krai

Legion Media Legion Media

There are 32 ski lifts at the ‘Rosa Khutor’ ski resort in Krasnodar Krai, although most of them only operate during the ski season. But, in the rest of the time, you can simply climb to the height of Rosa Peak (2,320 m), to the Mountain Olympic Village and to different mountain routes.

4. Vorobyovy Gory, Moscow

Mikhail Sinitsyn/TASS Mikhail Sinitsyn/TASS

The cable car in Moscow connects the Vorobyovy Gory and the Luzhniki sports complex, which are on different banks of the Moskva River. In 10 minutes you will see Moscow from a new angle!

5. VDNKh, Moscow

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Another cable car in Moscow operates at VDNKh. It looks like something out of sci-fi stories about spaceships! The length of the “air streetcar” is 769 meters, which can be overcome in just 6 minutes. More details were written here.

6. "Gorny Vozdukh", Sakhalin

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

The most eastern ski resort of Russia is located in the center of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. You can go up to it by cable car, from the cabin of which you can see the views of Sakhalin.

The ropeway consists of upper and lower sections, each of which has two stations. The total length is 1.5 km.

7. Nizhny Novgorod - Bor

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

In Nizhny Novgorod, the cable car serves as public transportation. With its help, you can get to the city of Bor on the other side of the Volga River. The trip takes only 12 minutes, while by automobile road it takes an hour.

The ropeway passes right over the Volga River, and from the cabin you can admire the panorama of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.

