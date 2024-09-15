7 LARGEST cities in Moscow Region (PHOTOS)

The cities around Moscow are growing rapidly. Many high-rise apartment buildings and highways are constantly being built so that people can get to the capital faster.

In total, more than 8.6 million people live in Moscow Region. Most of them live in the cities closest to the capital. We’ve highlighted the largest of them below.

1. Balashikha (530,311)

KeVeR/Getty Images KeVeR/Getty Images

The largest city in Moscow Region is located to the east of Moscow. A few years ago, it was even recognized as the fastest growing city in Europe.

The settlement on this site was founded in 1830 near a cloth factory and it became a city in the Soviet years. Today, there are factories producing various parts for aviation and other industries. The factory that kickstarted the town in the 19th century is now a fashionable public space and art quarter.

2. Podolsk (312,911)

HomoCosmicos/Getty Images HomoCosmicos/Getty Images

The second largest city is located south of Moscow. It is already several centuries old and there are not only residential areas and industrial neighborhoods, but also historical sights. For example, Podolsk has one of the most unusual Orthodox churches in the world - the Church of the Sign of the Blessed Virgin Mary (1690-1704), built in the Baroque style.

3. Khimki (256,684)

Mazaev Anton/Getty Images Mazaev Anton/Getty Images

Until the beginning of the 20th century, this now large city in the north of Moscow consisted of just villages and dacha plots. In the Soviet years, an aircraft factory was built there, which began the city’s development. Today, there are, among other things, many large shopping centers and neighborhoods with new buildings. And nearby is Sheremetyevo, the largest airport in Moscow.

4. Mytishchi (275,313)

Legion Media Legion Media

Back in 1804, the first water supply system in Russia began operating in Mytishchi, which linked the settlement to Moscow. That is why you can see the aqueduct on the city’s coat of arms.

The city is also known for its Zhostovo trays, after the name of the village in the neighborhood.

5. Lyubertsy (236,339)

Elena Odareeva/Getty Images Elena Odareeva/Getty Images

People have lived in this part since the 17th century and, after the launch of the railroad in the middle of the 19th century, industry and trade quickly began to develop and the population grew. In the Soviet years, aviation enterprises also appeared. Today, Lyubertsy also has a huge number of new buildings, because it is convenient to get to the center of Moscow from there.

6. Korolyov (226,007)

Legion Media Legion Media

This is a science city named in honor of space rocket designer Sergei Korolyov. During its existence, the city has grown so much that it absorbed another city, Yubileyny, and became one of the largest in Moscow Region.

7. Krasnogorsk (193,127)

Sergei Karpukhin/TASS Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

This is a young city with a large number of new residential areas. The newly built ‘Myakinino’ Moscow Metro subway station makes it easy to get to the center of Moscow.

At the same time, in the Krasnogorsk area, there are several old noble estates and parks, where Muscovites go to relax. The most famous estate is Arkhangelskoye, which belonged to the princes Yusupov.

