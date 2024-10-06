How much does a WEEK of vacation in Moscow cost?

Russia's capital attracts travelers from all over the world. We calculated the average cost of a week’s leisure vacation with entertainment.

Moscow, like any metropolis, has everything – museums, theaters, parks, restaurants and clubs. There are activities for both adults and children. Without taking into account the cost of airline tickets, we estimated how much a week of vacation in the Russian capital can cost on average.

Trip from/to the airport

You can get from Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports to the train/metro stations in the center of Moscow on the ‘Aeroexpress’ train (a one-way ticket costs 550 rubles, ~$6) or via other public transport (by bus, subway, taxi). Of course, there is a schedule, which is better to study in advance – at night, for example, some trains may not run at all.

The most expensive option is taking a taxi. But, it’s also the most reliable – there are always a lot of cabs near any airport. A trip to the hotel in the center will average about 1,500 rubles (~$16).

Total: ~1,500 rubles (~$16) if you take a taxi.

Accommodation

There are about 1,500 hotels, motels and hostels in Moscow. These include luxury five-star hotels, where a room can cost up to 2.6 million rubles (~$28,000) and super-budget hostels for 300 rubles (~$3) per place.

On average, the price for a room in the city center will cost about 6,000-7,000 rubles (~$61-71).

A little further from the center, but near a subway station – 2,000-3,000 rubles (~$21-31).

Weekly total: 42,000 rubles (~$428) if you live in the center and about 20,000 rubles (~$215) if you live outside it.

Transport

Moscow has very convenient public transport in the center. The best way to pay for rides on the subway, on buses and on trams is to get the universal ‘Troika’ card, which you can buy at any subway station.

It costs 150 rubles (~$1.6). If you plan to ride around Moscow all day, you can choose an unlimited ticket for 1 day (340 rubles, ~$3.6) or for 3 days (650 rubles, ~$7). A week will cost 1,640 rubles (~$18).

Another option is to simply top up your ‘Troika’ card and pay for each ride separately. A single ride costs 57 rubles (~$0.6).

Weekly total: 2,000 rubles (~$21)

Meals

The average bill in cafes and restaurants in Moscow is about 1,000-1,500 rubles per person (~$11-16). But, of course, everything will depend on the place where you are going to eat. In fast food establishments the average bill will be about 500 rubles (~$5.4). And in expensive restaurants this amount can be safely multiplied by 20!

Weekly total: about 15,000 rubles (~$160) if you eat twice a day in inexpensive cafes and restaurants.

Museums

Moscow is home to world-famous museums that art lovers will find hard to pass by. Here’s how much tickets to the most popular ones cost:

Tretyakov Gallery – 700 rubles (~$7.5);

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts – 700 rubles (~$7.5);

Moscow Kremlin Museums and Armory – 1,200 rubles (~$13).

Weekly total: 1,400-1,900 rubles (~$14-19).

Theaters

Even those who don't like opera or ballet dream of visiting the legendary Bolshoi Theater. However, you should buy tickets for performances several weeks in advance – which you can thankfully do online. Prices range from 1,000 rubles (~$11) to 30,000 rubles (~$320). On average, a good seat will cost about 5,000 rubles (~$54).

In total, there are about 70 theaters in Moscow that stage classical plays, ballet, opera, children's shows and modern productions.

Total: 5,000 rubles (~$54).

Entertainment

There are many tourist attractions in the capital. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Funicular/cable car: it connects Vorobyovy Gory and Luzhniki Stadium, which are on opposite banks of the Moskva River. A trip costs from 140 rubles (~$1.4) on weekdays to 500 rubles (~$5.4) on weekends.

The ‘Sun of Moscow’ ferris wheel at VDNKh, the largest in Europe. Tickets cost from 950 rubles (~$10) to 1,800 rubles (~$19).

Ostankino TV Tower. You can go up to the top and witness breathtaking views of Moscow for 1,200-1,400 rubles (~$13-15).

‘Moskvarium’ Oceanarium: A ticket will cost 1,500 rubles (~$16).

The ‘Dream Island’ amusement park. A ticket to the “Moscow Disneyland” will cost from 2,100 rubles (~$23) on weekdays to 3,300 rubles (~$35) on weekends.

Total: about 5,000 rubles (~$54).

So, the grand total of staying a week in the Russian capital is about 60,000 rubles per person (~$650). Time to pack your bags!

