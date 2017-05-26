5 summer music festivals worth a trip to Russia in 2019

Black Eyed Peas, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bring Me The Horizon, Die Antwoord, Modeselektor, the Cure, Pusha-T, and others will be in Russia this summer, so don’t miss out.

1. Usadba Jazz

June 22-23, Moscow (Usadba Kolomenskoye)

July 13, St. Petersburg (Yelagin Island)

This is the largest international open-air jazz festival in Russia, but you don’t only have to listen to jazz – there’s also blues, lounge, funk, and other genres. In its 16-year history Usadba Jazz has hosted more than 600 musicians from all over the world.

This year the Black Eyed Peas are headlining, along with English indie/folk-rock singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, oud (a short-necked lute-type, pear-shaped stringed instrument) player/vocalist/composer Dhafer Youssef from Tunisia, English singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum, Dutch singer Kovacs, and many others.

St. Petersburg will also treat the audience to the likes of Chicago-based jazz drummer and beatsmith Makaya McCraven, Cuban singer/dancer Omara Portuondo, and Russian rock legends Splin.

Tickets: 1 day – 4,500 rubles ($69), 2 days – 8,000 rubles ($124) for Moscow or 2,000 rubles ($31) for 1 day in St. Petersburg.

http://www.usadba-jazz.ru/

2. Park Live

July 12-14, Moscow (Gorky Park)

The festival is only six years old but is already a massive draw thanks to the big names it attracts. In the past the festival has hosted RHCP, The Kills, Lana Del Ray, and Muse. Park Live is also known for inviting the most popular Russian rock musicians.

This year the headliners are Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bring Me The Horizon, and Die Antwoord. MØ, Nothing But Thieves, SWMRS, Rag'n'Bone Man, Pale Waves, AJR, Elder Island, FEVER 333, Missio, and Russian singer Dolfin are also set to entertain the crowds over the three-day event.

Tickets: 1 day – 4,000 rubles ($62), 3 days – 8,000 rubles ($124)

http://park.live/

3. Present Perfect Festival

July 26-28, St. Petersburg (Sevkabel Port)

Present Perfect, the festival of electronic music and contemporary art in St. Petersburg, is hosting its fifth edition this summer. For the second year in a row the festival is taking place in Sevkabel Port, with its stunning views over the Gulf of Finland.

The jam-packed three-day program is traditionally divided into the main event on Saturday, opening concert, educational block, a series of pre-parties, and Sunday's final daytime party by the water. Musically, PPF is steadily widening its scope. Their fifth-anniversary program will feature quite a few unexpected twists and turns, and essential Russian premieres, including Modeselektor, Helena Hauff, KiNK pres. Kirilik, Ellen Allien, Hunee, Red Axes, Zip, Gesloten Cirkel, Andrew Weatherall, DJ Nobu, and many others.

Tickets: opening day (first release) 2,000 rubles ($31), main event (early birds) 2,800 rubles ($43), all days 4,500 rubles ($69)

http://runited.ru/ppf/2019/

4. Picnic Afisha

Aug. 3, Moscow (Usadba Kolomenskoye)

For several years the festival has been held in one of Moscow's most beautiful parks in the 19th century Kolomenskoye estate. Besides listening to the performances on several stages, you can also attend master classes and various mini fairs.

The most anticipated performers this year are The Cure, the British post-punk new wave icons who inspired many Russian rock artists and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Also appearing are British duo Royal Blood and American rapper Pusha-T.

Tickets: 4,000 rubles ($62)

https://picnic.afisha.ru/

5. Alfa Future People

Aug. 16-18, Bolshoye Kozino village (260 miles east of Moscow)

The three-day Alfa Future People Festival is everything an electronic music-lover could possibly wish for. This is a typical suburban open-air event where visitors can come as a "savage" with your own tent, stay at a hotel, or camp out with all modern conveniences, including showers and electricity.

Playing out on the banks of the Volga River for the sixth time, this grand electronic music rave will welcome Austrain electronic music duo Camo & Krooked, DJ Carnage, and DJ Cesqeaux.

Tickets: all days - 6,000 rubles ($93)

www.afp.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.