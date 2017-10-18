Father allows 7-year-old son to drive car at 140 km/h

In St.Petersburg, a man decided to give his son a driving lesson - the only problem: He’s only seven.

While cruising along St. Petersburg’s ring road, the resident of the Stavropol Region allowed his kid to stand before the wheel (since he’s too short to sit) and drive. It must be said, the boy took his chance a put his foot down, hitting the 140 km/h mark.

His dad was fined 30,000 rubles ($500).

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.