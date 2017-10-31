A Russian teen’s multi-personality ‘disorder’ is truly convincing

Some people have multiple personalities. We’re not talking about bipolar disorder, nope, we’re talking about people who love cosplay. One 18-year-old from St. Petersburg in particular is amazing at transforming into characters from films and TV. Check out Ilona Bugaeva’s Instagram, her portrayals are incredibly realistic.

Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad

Hermione Granger, Harry Potter

Lucy Pevensie, The Chronicles of Narnia

Margaery Tyrell, Game of Thrones

Vanessa, Little Mermaid

Wednesday Addams, Addams Family Values

Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones

The Joker, Suicide Squad

Elsa, Frozen

Belle, Beauty and the Beast

