A Russian teen’s multi-personality ‘disorder’ is truly convincing

Arts & Living
Russia Beyond
From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Suicide Squad’ - she’s a cosplay expert.

Some people have multiple personalities. We’re not talking about bipolar disorder, nope, we’re talking about people who love cosplay. One 18-year-old from St. Petersburg in particular is amazing at transforming into characters from films and TV. Check out Ilona Bugaeva’s Instagram, her portrayals are incredibly realistic.

Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad

Ilona Bugaeva

Hermione Granger, Harry Potter 

Ilona Bugaeva

Lucy Pevensie, The Chronicles of Narnia

Ilona Bugaeva

Margaery Tyrell, Game of Thrones

Ilona Bugaeva

Vanessa, Little Mermaid

Ilona Bugaeva

Wednesday Addams, Addams Family Values

Ilona Bugaeva

Daenerys Targaryen,Game of Thrones

Ilona Bugaeva

The Joker, Suicide Squad

Ilona Bugaeva

Elsa, Frozen

Ilona Bugaeva

Belle, Beauty and the Beast

Ilona Bugaeva

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

multimedia movies hollywood
Read more