A Russian teen’s multi-personality ‘disorder’ is truly convincing

From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Suicide Squad’ - she’s a cosplay expert.
Some people have multiple personalities. We’re not talking about bipolar disorder, nope, we’re talking about people who love cosplay. One 18-year-old from St. Petersburg in particular is amazing at transforming into characters from films and TV. Check out Ilona Bugaeva’s Instagram, her portrayals are incredibly realistic.
Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad
Hermione Granger, Harry Potter
Lucy Pevensie, The Chronicles of Narnia
Margaery Tyrell, Game of Thrones
Vanessa, Little Mermaid
Wednesday Addams, Addams Family Values
Daenerys Targaryen,Game of Thrones
The Joker, Suicide Squad
Elsa, Frozen
Belle, Beauty and the Beast
