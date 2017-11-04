At the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest planetarium in Saint-Petersburg

Russia’s cultural capital is now officially home to the biggest planetarium in the world, the dome of which measures 37 meters in diameter - two meters bigger than the former record holder in the Japanese city of Nagoya.

Aside from observing the starry sky, visitors can also take a tour around the Museum of Space Exhibits and the interactive hall equipped with virtual reality technology.

Planetarium is located on the territory of a former gas storage facility on Obvodny Canal embankment Alexander Galperin/RIA Novosti Alexander Galperin/RIA Novosti

There are also educational classes and observatories. Several touch screen tablets dotted around the space even allow people to rotate the dome of the planetarium.

It is located on the embankment of the Obvodny Canal, in a former gas holder that was built a century and a half ago to store gas needed for street lighting.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.