Art in porn: a Russian Instagram account takes a deeper look at XXX videos

As modern life speeds past us, the infinite beauty of artistic masterpieces often goes over our heads as we get distracted by mortal (but appealing) beings. An anonymous Russian-speaking hero nicknamed eeva_1988 decided that it is his or her duty to make a change, and has been running an Instagram blog dedicated to art – to be more precise, to the art one can find in the background of porn videos.

There are more than 370 posts on the Art in porno blog – so that’s more than 370 masterpieces. The works in question are most typically drawings, but can also be a photograph or statue. The art is never in focus, as the camera is always concentrated on something in the foreground (body parts, for the most part). It’s Instagram, though, so nothing too shocking is shown.

“At first glance, it (the project) is just screenshots from pornos, with works of art on the background,” the author admits. He/she then goes on to reach a deeper interpretation: “However, what we can obviously witness here is an attempt on the authors’ part to strengthen viewer’s aesthetic and ecstatic pleasure, using the inherent want of the soul to reach catharsis”. Yeah, sure.

