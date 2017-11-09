199 years ago: Great realist writer Ivan Turgenev was born

Portrait of Ivan Turgenev by Ilya RepinState Tretyakov Gallery/Wikipedia
Fathers and sons… their misunderstandings, arguments, fights are timeless, no matter which century or country they live in.
Ivan Turgenev's novel Fathers and Sons made this title an aphorism of unsolvable problems between generations.
Another notion that Turgenev created is “Turgenev’s girl” which people now call a dreamy, wistful girl - but in
Turgenev mostly wrote about problems of noble families and decadence. His most famous works include The Noble Nest, Asya, Rudin, A Sportsman's Sketches short stories collection, and Mumu, a short story about a deaf man drowning his dog.
British actor Ralph Fiennes starred in the Two Women movie, a recent screening of Turgenev’s play A Month in the Country.
