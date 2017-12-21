Russians join in an arty flashmob organized by the Tretyakov Gallery

Art lovers from Russia are creating waves on social media by participating in a new flashmob competition announced by the Tretyakov Gallery together with the Project1917 social media group, devoted to Russian history.

The organizers are calling on people to cosplay pictures from the “Someone 1917” exhibition and publish them using the hashtag #некто1917.

The exhibition itself, which takes place at the Tretyakov Gallery until January 14, marks 1917 as one of the most significant in Russia's history. The art show offers a new interpretation of this theme and presents works by Mikhail Nesterov, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Boris Grigoriev, Boris Kustodiev, and Zinaida Serebryakova, and abstract art pieces by Kazimir Malevich, Pavel Filonov, Olga Rozanova, Lyubov Popova, Ivan Klyun, Alexander Rodchenko, and Vassily Kandinsky.

The flashmob will last till Dec. 25, and the authors of the five best cosplays will receive two tickets to visit the gallery and a book about the exhibition.

