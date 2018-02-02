How a brilliant Soviet schoolgirl became an artist, but suddenly died at 17

Nadya Rusheva'a father was a theatrical artist, and he probably never imagined that he would one day spend his life savings to promote his daughter's artistic legacy instead of his own.
As a young man, Nikolay Rushev was invited to be an artist in the Siberian Tuva Musical Theater. There, he met his future wife, Tuva's first ever ballerina, Natalia Ajikmaa. In 1950, they moved to the Mongolian city of Ulan-Bator, and Nikolay kept on working as a theatrical artist while Natalia
In 1952, she gave birth to Nadya, and almost at once they moved to Moscow. For a long
"Gella and Domuprav" by Nadya Rusheva, 1968. Illustration of Mikhail Bulgakov's "Master and Margarita"Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
The couple read her many books, and Nikolay even remembered that while he was narrating Pushkin's tale, “Tsar Saltan,” she managed to draw 35 illustrations for it, and there was nothing childish about them.
Nadya Rusheva's drawing "The First Dancing Party"Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik
In 1964, one of the leading Soviet magazines, Yunost ("Youth"), published Nadya's paintings and arranged exhibitions, not only in Moscow and
"Fool," one of the paintings to Shakespeare's works by Nadya Rusheva, 1968Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
Nadya was very keen on
"Natasha Rostova at a Hunt". Nadya Rusheva, 1967Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
In his memoir, her father remembers that she read Tolstoy's novel when she was 13, and all her sympathies were for Natasha and Petya Rostov and their family.
"Tuva Song" by Nadya Rusheva, 1965Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
"Three years on, 400 drawings and sketches are lying in the files," he wrote. By the
The last scene of Mikhail Bulgakov's "Master and Margarita" by Nadya Rusheva, 1968Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
Mikhail Bulgakov's wife, Yelena, saw Nadya's illustrations to Master and Margarita and was absolutely charmed by them. Nikolay even wrote that Nadya drew Margarita very similar in appearance to Yelena, who was the prototype of Margarita, without having seen her.
"Meeting of Bacchus and Nymph" by Nadya RushevaVladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
Nadya planned to make illustrations for works by Mikhail Lermontov, Alexander Blok, William Shakespeare and more.
"Cipollino.The Vegetable Celebration" by Nadya RushevaVladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
But on March 6, 1969, while going to school, Nadya lost consciousness and quickly died of a brain hemorrhage.
"Mothers of the World for Peace" by Nadya RushevaVladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
She was a humble and quiet schoolgirl, with great talent and inner power. On Jan. 31, Nadya would have turned 66.
"Cosette" from novel The Miserable Ones by Victor Hugo. Nadya Rusheva, 1966Vladimir Vdovin/Sputnik
Her father has preserved the legacy of her talent, and since her
Nadya RushevaVladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik
