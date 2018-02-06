Searching for God? Here are 2 great Russian novels that can help

“F. Dostoyevsky. Night,” a piece of “The Legend of the Grand Inquisitor” triptych by Ilya Glazunov, 1986Igor Boyko/Sputnik
British newspaper The Guardian, famous for reputable book reviews, has published a list of “Top 10 novels about God,” and included The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, and the contemporary bestseller Laurus, which has already been translated into many languages.
“[God] doesn’t appear very often in fiction, but in these books – by authors ranging from Fyodor Dostoevsky to John Updike – his impact is almighty,” The Guardian writes, and among the millions of novels they had to choose from for their list, two from Russia made the cut – one from the 19th century, and one from the 21st.
A screenshot from the movie “The Brothers Karamazov,” 2008Kinopoisk.ru
The Brothers Karamazov is probably not as popular as Crime and Punishment, though it’s considered by many Russian critics as Dostoyevsky’s foremost and most complicated novel. Actually, Dostoyevsky planned this novel to be the first part of a much larger planned work, The Story of the Great Sinner, but the author died before he could complete it.
The novel’s focus is on the youngest of three brothers, Alyosha, who is a monk. In a spiritual
“[Ivan Karamazov] asks
A holy foolDrawing by Natalia Mikhaylenko
Laurus is an absolutely different novel, though the central focus is also a man of God – a
The author, Eugene Vodolazkin, depicts cities of ancient Rus, such as Pskov, and uses lots of archaic words. By the way, the challenge of translating was brilliantly executed by Lisa Hayden.
“Moving, intense, and often funny, the novel’s great achievement is taking us inside the medieval world of faith, where God and holiness
Read more about Laurus in our review, and hurry to get a copy!
