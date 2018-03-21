10 Soviet stars in Moscow: Сollect them all

A star atop one of the Kremlin's towers in MoscowAFP
Though the Kremlin was built as an ancient residence for princes and tsars, many people associate its walls with the red Soviet power which presided here for more than 70 years. Thanks to the stars.
Before the Revolution of 1917, the four towers of the Moscow Kremlin were decorated with two-headed eagles, the symbol of the Russian Empire, but in 1935 the birds were replaced with five-pointed stars. You can’t tell it from a distance but the biggest stars – on the Spasskaya and Nikolskaya Towers – are 3.75 meters in length.
An aerial view from the main building of the Moscow State UniversitySergei Bobylev/TASS
The spire and the star on Russia’s main university reach a height of about 60 meters in total. There is a rumor that this star is currently used by the Russian secret service as a viewpoint (so there might be a high definition webcam placed in it) – Moscow’s version of the Eye of Sauron.
A skyscraper on the Kudrinskaya squareLegion Media
Here’s another one of Stalin’s Seven Sisters topped by a 30-meter spire and star. All these skyscrapers' stars are popular among
Radisson Royal HotelLegion Media
This building was constructed after Stalin's death and remains the highest hotel in Europe (206 meters). There is also a restaurant with a great view inside. Its first name was
Spire of Leningradskaya HotelLegion Media
Another hotel among Stalin's Seven Sisters, the former Leningradskaya Hotel, is situated next to Leningradsky railway station and bears the same name. This building is relatively low, reaching only 136 meters. All of Stalin’s Sisters have stars on the top except for one – the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the spire turned out to be too fragile to hold a star.
The tower and spire of the Kotelnicheskaya skyscraperLegion Media
This is another skyscraper with a great view of the Moskva River and the Kremlin. The unusual star atop this building is now painted yellow, while others are gold and bronze. During the hot phase of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in August 2014, a group of
A roofer on the star of Red Gate BuildingLegion Media
This 136-meter building is situated at the highest point of the Garden Ring in Moscow and visually seems to be higher than it really is. Interestingly, you can get from the main building to the left and right wings only via basement corridors.
Russian Army TheaterLegion Media
Gazing at this building erected in the 1930s, you’ll never guess why we’ve included it in the list.
But it if you look from above, you'll see that this former Red Army theater was built in the form of a star, the main symbol of the Red Army. Each of the star's rays indicates the direction of Moscow's major transport hubs, while the fifth looks to the city center. There is a legend that Nazi pilots used it as a handy map while bombing the Soviet capital during WWII.
Pavilion No.1 at The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in MoscowMaksim Blinov/Sputnik
Star of VDNKh main pavilionYevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik
Druzhba Olympic ArenaLegion Media
Druzhba Multipurpose Arena is part of the Luzhniki sports complex built for the 1980 Olympics. Shaped like a sea star, it is actually a replica of Rome's Olympic Palazzetto
Read more: Unusual Soviet solutions to architectural challenges
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.