You won’t believe what Moscow looks like: How world-class architects changed the city in 2017

The list of famous architectural firms is impressive: France’s Irène Djao-Rakitine; the Netherlands’ West 8; Germany’s Topotek 1; Russia’s Plan B; and many more. Renovations of downtown Moscow streets began in 2015, and according to the business newspaper, Vedomosti, 50 billion rubles ($850 million) were allocated in 2017 for this project. Renovations will continue until 2020, but how have central city streets changed so far?
Khokhlovskaya Square
For more than 20 years an empty pit that was meant to be underground parking held away over this space. During construction, fragments of the defensive walls of medieval Moscow’s `White City,’ were unearthed. (Today, the Boulevard Ring runs where the White City’s wall once stood). After renovations, which were done according to the designs of Irène Djao-Rakitine and Strelka KB, the square became a small archaeological park with an amphitheater.
Tverskoy Zastavy Square
The square in front of Belorussky Railway Station was previously one giant endless traffic jam, in large part due to parked cars. So, in doing away with the parking, West 8 proposed squares, benches and a pedestrian zone.
Tverskaya Street
Moscow's main street was repaired in two phases: in 2016, and in 2017. Tverskaya is the backdrop for major national celebrations, therefore, it was important that the street be especially pleasant for the public. For example, the trees that were cut down in the 1990s returned to the sidewalks. "Trees are better to plant in autumn when they're prepared for winter time. It is better to plant medium-sized trees
Novy Arbat Street
Central streets, with their cafes, shops
Romanov Lane
This small lane between Bolshaya Nikitskaya and Vozdvizhenka streets is home to several late 19th century buildings and a
Malaya Dmitrovka Street
With old mansions and the Lenkom Theater, as well as numerous cafes, this street is beloved by Muscovites for its historical and cultural value. Thanks to reconstruction, the sidewalks were widened and equipped with new benches.
Vozdvizhenka Street
This street is home to the Russian State Library, the Detsky Mir shopping center
GardenRing
One of Moscow’s busiest streets was reconstructed in 2016 and 2017. Eleven Russian and foreign architectural firms were involved. Sidewalks were widened, the number of car lanes decreased and new intersections were set up.
Turgenevskaya Square
The area around Myasnitskaya Street boasts a theater, a metro station
Square by Krasnye Vorota metro station
This square was always crowded with cars
All photos by Strelka KB.
