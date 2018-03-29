This Russian artist is turning Soviet and Hollywood classics into anime

Culture
Russia Beyond

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov
His version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was bought by the comic’s co-creator, Kevin Eastman.

The Terminator, RoboCop, Blade Runner, The Fifth Element - you probably know these movies well, but have you ever imagined watching them in Japanese style? Russian artist Dmitry Grozov (known as Ahriman) from the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (1,200 miles east of Moscow) transforms scenes from American and Russian classics into anime - so far he has more than 80 works.

“Some people create masterpieces from scratch, someone (like me) just takes masterpieces and creates Japanese cartoons,” wrote Grozov on his VKontakte page.

He said he started doing it as a joke but after his work made a splash he created his own project called Animotion. Everyday for the last three months he’s posted a cartoon online and sometimes adds English subs “for fun.”

Grozov’s favorite movies – 80’s action, especially Soviet. “Really, even for me its looks surprising. I’m laughing while drawing,” he says. One of his best known works involves the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, drawn in the form of Soviet partisans. It was even bought by the comic heroes’ co-creator, Kevin Eastman.

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Gentlemen of Fortune"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

"Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

"Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

"The Diamond Arm"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

kinopoisk

"RoboCop"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Mortal Kombat"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"The Fifth Element"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Blade Runner 2049"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Kill Bill"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"The Shining"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Terminator 2"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Conan the Barbarian"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Alien"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

"Ghostbusters"

Ahriman aka Dmitry Grozov

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art hollywood russian movie
Read more
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page