This Russian artist is turning Soviet and Hollywood classics into anime

The Terminator, RoboCop, Blade Runner, The Fifth Element - you probably know these movies well, but have you ever imagined watching them in Japanese style? Russian artist Dmitry Grozov (known as Ahriman) from the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (1,200 miles east of Moscow) transforms scenes from American and Russian classics into anime - so far he has more than 80 works.
“Some people create masterpieces from scratch, someone (like me) just takes masterpieces and creates Japanese cartoons,” wrote Grozov on his VKontakte page.
He said he started doing it as a joke but after his work made a splash he created his own project called Animotion.
