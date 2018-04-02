10 treasures of the Ming Dynasty to see in the Moscow Kremlin (PHOTOS)

Several figures from the legendary Terracotta Army of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China, were exhibited in Moscow about ten years ago. Now the legacy of its successor, the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), is on its way to Russia’s capital.
A major exhibition of imperial handicraft masterpieces from the Shanghai Museum will open in the Kremlin in April.One of the highlights of the exhibition is a set of 66 porcelain figures of the ceremonial guard, allegedly found in the tomb of imperial family members.
"All the pieces will be displayed in Russia
Here are ten of the most interesting items that will make you come to the Kremlin to see much more:
Ming dynasty (1368–1644) / Ivory.
3. Vessel for dripping water on ink
Ming dynasty (1368–1644) / Copper.
Ming dynasty (1368–1644) / Bronze.
Ming dynasty (1368–1644) / Ceramics.
7. Pendant for ceremonial short
Ming dynasty (1368–1644) / Gold.
Qing dynasty (1644 –1912), Qianlong period (1736–1795) / Figured silk; weaving, embroidery.
The “Ming Dynasty: The Radiance of Knowledge” exhibition will be held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums from April 17 to July 25, 2018.
