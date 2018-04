This is what happens when someone’s imagination runs wild in the Milky Way.

Russian artist Marina Fandeyeva has launched a joint project with cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, in which she superimposes mystical creatures onto photos of outer space.

You can check out the unique images in high resolution on the Roscosmos website.

And here you can see how one artist managed to bring space down to Earth.

