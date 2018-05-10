DC and Marvel superheroes play football in Moscow

A huge graffiti mural of comic characters playing football has appeared on the side of a building in Moscow. A giant Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider Man are all going for glory, painted by one of the capital’s leading street artists, Ron Martin.

The artwork was created for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Yet more striking graffiti is expected to brighten up Moscow next month.

All photos - Moscow Mayor official website.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.