‘I Won’t Break’: 5 facts about Russia's 2018 Eurovision entry Yulia Samoilova

Yulia Samoilova was chosen to represent Russia in 2017’s Eurovision in Kiev, Ukraine with her song "The Flame Is Burning," but the local security service banned her from entering the country for three years. These tough measures were imposed on all Russian entertainers who performed in Crimea after it was reunified with Russia.
That ban meant Yulia couldn't attend the contest in person, and performing via video link was also ruled out by Russia. So the country was not represented. However, there’s much support for the singer and she’s been given another crack to strut her stuff at this year’s Eurovision.
For this year’s Eurovision in Lisbon Yulia will perform another song, "I Won't Break," which she says is about her. "The composers aimed to shift my own thoughts and worries into the music," Yulia explained while debuting the track on Russia’s Channel One. "This is not so much a lyrical composition, as a song with a core.”
Performing on Eurovision has been her dream since she saw her idol - Russian singer
Yulia has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a wheelchair. But this hasn’t affected her voice and from an early
In 2014 Yulia performed for the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Sochi.
Russia’s legendary “queen of the scene” Alla Pugacheva has been Yulia’s mentor for a while now. As a patron of the country’s version of
Although Yulia did not win, she reached the finals and received a “golden star” from Alla.
The Russian president's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin is very glad that after the unpleasant situation at last year’s Eurovision, Yulia has been given a second chance to show the world her talent.
