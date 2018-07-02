This hot dog-munching trio are our fans of the day - and the memesters agree!

The Russia-Spain match was so tense that when it went into overtime, the nation’s attention was grabbed by two Russian men and a woman - all dressed as traditional Russian beauties wolfing down sausages. The photo spawned memes instantly. Here's the first batch.

And here they are as Viktor Vasnetsov's 'Bogatyrs'...

And of course, you can't go to a meeting between Donald Trump and Recep-Tayyip Erdogan hungry!

This might be familiar to anyone who's ever stayed at a Russian dacha for three days straight... just kidding... or are we...

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.