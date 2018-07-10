10 best Russian short animated films that don't need subtitles

This short musical animated film proves that no matter your age or social status, you won't be able to contain the child deep inside and not play with an empty can of condensed milk. Directed by Tatiana Kiseleva, this film, which is made with a pencil technique, received a grand
Most geniuses have a strict and exacting father behind them. Indeed, success often is not be possible without tough love... even if you’re a man from the Stone Age. Vladimir Danilov's animated film is a nominee at 35 international film festivals, including Cannes Short Film Corner, The Netherland's Cinekid and Brazil's Anima Mundi.
If you're a poor little sparrow, you need to know some tricks to stay warm, find food and friends. Then you'll for sure find a kind little boy or girl who will save you. But in the end won't you miss your freedom? This black and white masterpiece by Daria Vyatkina earned the title of best student animated film at Poland's Animator Festival.
Created in the Avant-garde style, this story shows how challenging love and relations can be; especially when you find out that your woman has a wooden leg. Director Dmitry Geller was nominated for prizes at the Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan,
Have you ever gone to the theater with your schoolmates and teacher? Or have you sat next to a loud group of kids? Then you’ll probably find much in common with this film’s plot. Created by Yevgeny Fadeev, this short film has been nominated for prizes at almost 50 film festivals around the world, from Brazil to South Korea.
This film is a funny sketch about an ordinary day on an overcrowded public beach. A small lonely mole dreams of the sea and follows a railway to get there, but there is no place for him among the crowds of lazy sunbathers, chess players
Three little plastic bags filled with garbage are afraid to be taken by the garbage truck, so they escape their home (the trash container). They end up in a scarier place – a big city. After an accident, the bags are torn and all the garbage inside gets thrown about. Set free, they serenely fly high in the sky. If you want to speak to kids about the importance of recycling and environmental protection then this animated film directed by Anjella Lipskaya will help.
The main character, Pishto, is bored and disgusted with his everyday monotonous routine, and one day he leaves his house and native village. In the big cold world, however, he doesn’t feel well, until he finds a friend. The London International Animation Festival has called Sonya Kendel’s movie, "marvelous." Pishto was also screened at the New York, Tokyo, and Stuttgart children and animated film festivals.
Modern kids are probably don’t know what it’s like to wait for the mail. This touching animated film is about a girl who sends letters every day, but the only thing she's waiting for is the postman. Alexandra
What if people were buttons and went into the metro every day where cars were zippers? Director Anastasia Zhuravleva has found a very creative way to visualize the magnificent Moscow
Read more: 20 Moscow metro stations ranging from beautiful to absolutely breathtaking
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.