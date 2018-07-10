10 best Russian short animated films that don't need subtitles

These tales can help explain to your kids life’s important questions. While they lack words, the visuals are stunning.

1. 'A Tin Can' - 2013, (6 min)

This short musical animated film proves that no matter your age or social status, you won't be able to contain the child deep inside and not play with an empty can of condensed milk. Directed by Tatiana Kiseleva, this film, which is made with a pencil technique, received a grand prix at the 2014 Tokyo Children's Film Festival. It has also been screened in a wide range of festivals, including Cannes Short Film Corner and TIFF Kids in Canada.

2. 'The Primaeval Father' - 2012, (3 min)

Most geniuses have a strict and exacting father behind them. Indeed, success often is not be possible without tough love... even if you’re a man from the Stone Age. Vladimir Danilov's animated film is a nominee at 35 international film festivals, including Cannes Short Film Corner, The Netherland's Cinekid and Brazil's Anima Mundi.

3. 'Hard to Be a Sparrow' - 2014, (8 min)

If you're a poor little sparrow, you need to know some tricks to stay warm, find food and friends. Then you'll for sure find a kind little boy or girl who will save you. But in the end won't you miss your freedom? This black and white masterpiece by Daria Vyatkina earned the title of best student animated film at Poland's Animator Festival.

4. 'Man Meets Woman' - 2014, (17 min)

Created in the Avant-garde style, this story shows how challenging love and relations can be; especially when you find out that your woman has a wooden leg. Director Dmitry Geller was nominated for prizes at the Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan, Krakov Film Festival in Poland, and Nika Award of the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts and Science.

5. 'Hamlet. Comedy' - 2016, (5 min)

Have you ever gone to the theater with your schoolmates and teacher? Or have you sat next to a loud group of kids? Then you’ll probably find much in common with this film’s plot. Created by Yevgeny Fadeev, this short film has been nominated for prizes at almost 50 film festivals around the world, from Brazil to South Korea.

6. 'The Mole at the Sea' - 2012, (5 min)

This film is a funny sketch about an ordinary day on an overcrowded public beach. A small lonely mole dreams of the sea and follows a railway to get there, but there is no place for him among the crowds of lazy sunbathers, chess players and angry kids. Directed by Anna Kadykova, the movie was nominated for a prize at BERLINALE, Cannes, British LIAF and other prestigious festivals.

7. 'Rubbish' - 2014, (5 minutes)

Three little plastic bags filled with garbage are afraid to be taken by the garbage truck, so they escape their home (the trash container). They end up in a scarier place – a big city. After an accident, the bags are torn and all the garbage inside gets thrown about. Set free, they serenely fly high in the sky. If you want to speak to kids about the importance of recycling and environmental protection then this animated film directed by Anjella Lipskaya will help.

8. 'Pishto Goes Away' - 2012, (9 min)

The main character, Pishto, is bored and disgusted with his everyday monotonous routine, and one day he leaves his house and native village. In the big cold world, however, he doesn’t feel well, until he finds a friend. The London International Animation Festival has called Sonya Kendel’s movie, "marvelous." Pishto was also screened at the New York, Tokyo, and Stuttgart children and animated film festivals.

9. 'Coast warning' - 2011, (8 min)

Modern kids are probably don’t know what it’s like to wait for the mail. This touching animated film is about a girl who sends letters every day, but the only thing she's waiting for is the postman. Alexandra Shadrina’s work was awarded a prize for Best Animation at the Busan International Short Film Festival in Korea.

10. 'Attention, doors are open,' - 2005, (5 min)

What if people were buttons and went into the metro every day where cars were zippers? Director Anastasia Zhuravleva has found a very creative way to visualize the magnificent Moscow metro, and was awarded with a grand prix at the Jameson Cinefest Film Festival in Hungary.

