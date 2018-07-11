The Midas touch: Russian artist transforms old, shabby walls into mesmerizing art objects

Culture
Yulia Shamporova
What stories could a badly plastered wall tell? Plenty of them, if you have good imagination!

Sofia Maksimova, a Russian artist from Irkutsk, certainly has a very special source of artistic inspiration and tons of imagination: she amuses herself by transforming badly plastered walls into small pieces of art, posting “before” and “after” pics of transformed plastered walls (with drawings inspired by their beguiling kinks and contours).

Boris Klanoviev/Stories of Stucco

Since 2015 she has been sharing her works in Russian social network Vkontakte. Having embraced Sofia’s hobby in droves, group members started to share their own fantasies on this topic.

Stories of stucco

As a child, the artist liked to see images in the contours of walls, ceilings and building facades. She imagined mythological giants, creatures and entire story plots woven into the surface.

Stories of stucco

Sofia’s favorite author is Anna Shvindt, whose works are available here. The best illustrations can also be found on Insta.

Stories of stucco

The psychological phenomenon whereby “the mind responds to a stimulus, usually an image or a sound, by perceiving a familiar pattern where none exists” is known as “pareidolia”. This faculty of the human psyche sometimes is used by psychologists to understand a person’s inner world, when they are shown a non-figurative drawing and asked to explain what it portrays.

Fancy feeling a bit “pareidolic” yourself? Take a look at more of Sofia’s pictures:

Ruslan Kotov/Stories of stucco

Lisa Harchenko/Stories of stucco

Stories of stucco

Sushestvo S-Planety-Zemlya/Stories of stucco

Alexander Baryshnikov/Stories of stucco

Alexander Baryshnikov/Stories of stucco

Anna Shvindt/ Stories of stucco

Nasty Alexeeva/Stories of stucco

Alexander Baryshnikov/Stories of stucco

Anna Shvindt/ Stories of stucco

Sveta Antonenko/Stories of stucco

Sasha Shlyakhtina/Stories of stucco

Leonid Ushan/Stories of stucco

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art imagination social media social network russian Art & culture
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies