This Twitter account proves that the Red Army totally had  the moves (VIDEOS)

A performer from the Alexandrov Ensemble, giving zero damns about the gravity.

Ever seen the Soviets play ‘Dance Dance Revolution’? You’re about to...

In August 2019, the Internet became a much better place – the account soviet soldier dancing appeared on Twitter. There is nothing there but real footage of the Red Army soldiers (the dance section of the Alexandrov Ensemble also known as the Red Army Choir) dancing combined with contemporary pop and rock music. And it’s absolutely amazing.

Here is our choice of the best compilations:

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

mr brightside - the killers pic.twitter.com/AXgD82WWwN — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019

The account went viral after this one (its owner definitely loves The Killers: there’s more of their songs here than anyone else’s). Grief and jealousy can sure make a group of men do strange things...

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

boys don’t cry - the cure pic.twitter.com/9LUtBzLkc3 — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 1, 2019

Boys definitely didn’t cry in the Red Army – there just wasn’t time. Look at ‘em go.

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

girls just wanna have fun - cyndi lauper pic.twitter.com/KwmdLV46xD — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019

Believe it or not, there was a lot of that in the Red Army too. Hey, fun has no gender!

Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

take me out - franz ferdinand pic.twitter.com/PnrDwBuYJs — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 8, 2019

Seriously, it doesn’t matter if the song is happy, like this Franz Ferdinand’s hit…

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

love will tear us apart - joy division pic.twitter.com/D9MZrGpwVw — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 1, 2019

...or sad, like this song by Joy Division – the Red Army can dance to anything. Yes, it is exactly the same footage as in the Franz Ferdinand one!

Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

feel good inc - gorillaz pic.twitter.com/51Ou17vrdY — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 2, 2019

But basically, it’s all about feeling good.

Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca

livin la vida loca - ricky martin pic.twitter.com/tbXu5ud0mJ — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 5, 2019

Just look at how passionately these two are going at it!

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round

you spin me round - dead or alive pic.twitter.com/TKIj3HLQ9c — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 9, 2019

Sometimes, the video matches the song just perfectly.

Boney M – Rasputin

rasputin - boney m pic.twitter.com/hEtIFU9Li7 — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 3, 2019

You just know this track was made specifically for that occasion...

The Beatles – Back In the USSR

back in the ussr - the beatles pic.twitter.com/dxlG2mcaN5 — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 8, 2019

And this one, too. What a time to be alive, when Western sound collides with Russian moves!

