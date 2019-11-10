Why Soviets were always eager to join the police

Fighting crime wasn’t the only task the Soviet state empowered the police with. They also had to be wise mentors and educators in different areas for the masses: from the upbringing of children to questions about communist ideology, for starters.

“Fight hooliganism! Police officer, strongly suppress any breaches of the peace. Remember that impunity encourages hooligans and other perpetrators.”

Y. Chudov

“Follow traffic rules!”

V. Suryaninov

“A straight-A student is a warden’s support in solving service and operational tasks.”

V. Suryaninov

“Glory to the Soviet police!”

Archive photo

“Power of police is its connection with the people!”

Archive photo

“Let’s end alcoholism forever!”

Archive photo

"Persons committing offenses against public, socialist property are enemies of the people." (The Soviet Constitution of 1936, article 131) “Police officer! Keep a close eye on the nation’s wealth! This is your sacred duty!”

Archive photo

“I serve the people!”

Archive photo

“Police officer! You do not have the right to relax your attention even for a minute! Stay alert!”

M. Solovyev

“Always be alert!”

Archive photo

“Probation officer! In your work always rely on the aid of the public!”

Archive photo

“Police - servant of the people”

Archive photo

“A worthy award for faithfully serving your country!"

Archive photo

“Criminal investigation - the front line in combating crime.”

Archive photo

“Your task and your calling is to raise, teach and convince. You should stubbornly update your political knowledge daily.”

Archive photo

“We completely give people our lives, for the guard of law and order.”

Archive photo

“Are these your children?”

Archive photo

“...to honestly stand on the guard of revolutionary legitimacy. - F. Dzerzhinsky”

Archive photo

