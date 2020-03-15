10 classic Russian paintings depicting dogs

Hunting dogs, greyhounds of the Imperial court, jolly mongrels and ladies’ best companions – Russian artists loved canines.

'Portrait of Princess Zinaida Yusupova'. Valentin Serov. 1902. Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

'Portrait of Irina Kustodiev with the dog Shumka'. Boris Kustodiev. 1907. Samara Region Art Museum Samara Region Art Museum

'Catherine the Great taking a walk in the park of Tsarskoye Selo.' Vladimir L.Borovikovsky. 1796. Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

'Portrait of Chaliapin'. Boris Kustodiev. 1921. Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Horsewoman'. Karl Brullov. 1832. Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

'Peter II and Princess Elizabeth Petrovna Riding to Hounds'. Valentin Serov. 1900. Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Troika. Apprentices Fetch Water'. Vasily Perov. 1866. Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

'Sleeping Young Woman in Park'. Konstantin Somov. 1922. Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Dogs on the harbor. From the album "Journey to Turkey"'. Mikhail Larionov. 1928. Russian Museum Russian Museum

'Grade D, Again!' Fyodor Reshetnikov. 1952. Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

