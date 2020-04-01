Russian playlist: 10 songs to help you get through self-isolation

From Soviet classics to contemporary hits - these songs from Russia will not only cheer you up but, also help you expand your Russian vocabulary and music knowledge.

1. Vladimir Vysotsky - Morning exercise (Утренняя гимнастика)

From the song:

Вдох глубокий, руки шире,

не спешите, три-четыре!

Бодрость духа, грация и пластика.

Общеукрепляющая,

утром отрезвляющая

(если жив пока еще)

гимнастика!

Translation:

Inhale deeply! Spread your arms!

Do not rush! Three and four!

Energy, grace, and flexibility!

Energizing

and hangover-curing

(If you are still alive)

gymnastics!

2. Nike Borzov - Oh, life, you're beautiful (О, жизнь, ты прекрасна)

From the song:

О, жизнь, ты прекрасна,

О, жизнь, ты прекрасна вполне.

Бываешь немного опасна. О-е.

Возьми мое сердце,

Храни, вспоминай обо мне,

Поверь мне, что все не напрасно.

Translation:

Oh, life, you're beautiful,

Oh, life, you are quite beautiful.

Can be a little dangerous. Oh yeah.

Take my heart,

Keep it, think of me

Trust me that all is not in vain.

3. Mashina Vremeni - One day the world will cave to us (Однажды мир прогнётся под нас)

From the song:

Один мой друг, он стоил двух, он ждать не привык,

Был каждый день последним из дней,

Он пробовал на прочность этот мир каждый миг —

Мир оказался прочней

Ну что же, спи спокойно позабытый кумир,

Ты брал свои вершины не раз,

Не стоит прогибаться под изменчивый мир,

Пусть лучше он прогнется под нас…

Однажды мир прогнется под нас.

Translation:

One of my friends, he was worth two, he wasn’t used to waiting -

He lived each day like it was the last

Every moment he tested the strength of this world -

The world turned out to be stronger.

So now, forgotten idol, sleep well,

you had your glory more than once.

Let’s not cave under a changing world,

It's better if it caves to us...

One day the world will cave to us.

4. Zhanna Aguzarova - You, only you (Ты, только ты)

From the song:

А слова мои всегда просты

Напрасно себя ты сомненьями

Мучаешь, мучаешь

Ты, ты, ты, ты и только ты

И новая музыка, новая музыка, новая

Translation:

My words are always simple

You doubt yourself in vain

Torment, torment

You, you, you, you and only you

And new music, new music, new

5. BI-2 - The last hero (Последний герой)

From the song:

Остаться в живых

Отчаянный псих

Ни свой, ни чужой

Последний герой

Translation:

Staying alive,

A reckless madman.

Not ours, not yours,

The last hero.

6. Splin - No way out (Выхода нет)

From the song:

Скоро рассвет

Выхода нет

Ключ поверни - и полетели

Нужно вписать

В чью-то тетрадь

Кровью, как в метрополитене:

Выхода нет

Выхода нет

Translation:

Soon will be dawn

There is no way out

Turn the key and let’s fly away

We need to write

in somebody's notebook

With blood, like in the underground:

“There is no way out”

“There is no way out”

7. t.A.T.u. - Not gonna get us (Нас не догонят)

From the song:

Небо уронит

Ночь на ладони

Нас не догонят

Нас не догонят!

Translation:

As the sky turns dark

The night will fall upon us

They not gonna get us

They not gonna get us!

8. Leningrad - WWW

From the song:

Когда переехал, не помню

Наверное, был я бухой

Мой адрес — ни дом, и ни улица

Мой адрес сегодня такой:

WWW Leningrad spb.ru

WWW Leningrad spb.ru

Translation:

Don't remember when I’ve moved here -

I guess I was drunk.

Today my address isn't a building or a street name

Today my address is

WWW Leningrad

SPB.RU.ru

WWW Leningrad

SPB.RU.ru

9. Antokha MC - Oh, music (О, музыка)

From the song:

О музыка, останови все то, что нам не дает обрести покой

Открой добро, чтоб наслаждаться миром, а не пустотой, отдав себя

Под импульс сердцебиения, мы отрываемся душой

Насыщая наше все чистотой

Translation:

Oh, music, stop everything that’s stopping us from reaching peace

Open kindness to enjoy the world, not the emptiness. Giving our all

To the heartbeat, we fly high with our soul

Purifying ourselves from within

10. Cream Soda - No more parties (Никаких больше вечеринок)

From the song:

Дни, недели, нет пути назад

Мы летели и теряли по дороге

Кровь, выпьем за любовь, береги себя

Не знаю, встретимся ли мы когда-нибудь ещё

Тёплый воздух, быстрая река

Трое суток мы с тобой без сна

Верь мне на слова: «мы будем жить вечно»

Бери меня на слабо, обещаю проиграть

Translation:

Days, weeks, there's no way back

We were flying and losing along our way

Blood, let's drink to love, protect yourself

I don't know if we'll ever meet again

Warm air, rapid river

Three days with no sleep for both of us

Believe my words: "We'll live forever"

Let’s make a bet, I promise to lose

