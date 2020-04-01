Russian playlist: 10 songs to help you get through self-isolation

From the song:
Вдох глубокий, руки шире,
не спешите, три-четыре!
Бодрость духа, грация и пластика.
Общеукрепляющая,
утром отрезвляющая
(если жив пока еще)
гимнастика!
Translation:
Inhale deeply! Spread your arms!
Do not rush! Three and four!
Energy, grace, and flexibility!
Energizing
and hangover-curing
(If you are still alive)
gymnastics!
О, жизнь, ты прекрасна,
О, жизнь, ты прекрасна вполне.
Бываешь немного опасна. О-е.
Возьми мое сердце,
Храни, вспоминай обо мне,
Поверь мне, что все не напрасно.
Translation:
Oh, life, you're beautiful,
Oh, life, you are quite beautiful.
Can be a little dangerous. Oh yeah.
Take my heart,
Keep it, think of me
Trust me that all is not in vain.
From the song:
Один мой друг, он стоил двух, он ждать не привык,
Был каждый день последним из дней,
Он пробовал на прочность этот мир каждый миг —
Мир оказался прочней
Ну что же, спи спокойно позабытый кумир,
Ты брал свои вершины не раз,
Не стоит прогибаться под изменчивый мир,
Пусть лучше он прогнется под нас…
Однажды мир прогнется под нас.
Translation:
One of my friends, he was worth two, he wasn’t used to waiting -
He lived each day like it was the last
Every moment he tested the strength of this world -
The world turned out to be stronger.
So now, forgotten idol, sleep well,
you had your glory more than once.
Let’s not cave under a changing world,
It's better if it caves to us...
One day the world will cave to us.
From the song:
А слова мои всегда просты
Напрасно себя ты сомненьями
Мучаешь, мучаешь
Ты, ты, ты, ты и только ты
И новая музыка, новая музыка, новая
Translation:
My words are always simple
You doubt yourself in vain
Torment, torment
You, you, you, you and only you
And new music, new music, new
From the song:
Остаться в живых
Отчаянный псих
Ни свой, ни чужой
Последний герой
Translation:
Staying alive,
A reckless madman.
Not ours, not yours,
The last hero.
Скоро рассвет
Выхода нет
Ключ поверни - и полетели
Нужно вписать
В чью-то тетрадь
Кровью, как в метрополитене:
Выхода нет
Выхода нет
Translation:
Soon will be dawn
There is no way out
Turn the key and let’s fly away
We need to write
in somebody's notebook
With blood, like in the underground:
“There is no way out”
“There is no way out”
From the song:
Небо уронит
Ночь на ладони
Нас не догонят
Нас не догонят!
Translation:
As the sky turns dark
The night will fall upon us
They not gonna get us
They not gonna get us!
From the song:
Когда переехал, не помню
Наверное, был я бухой
Мой адрес — ни дом, и ни улица
Мой адрес сегодня такой:
WWW Leningrad spb.ru
WWW Leningrad spb.ru
Translation:
Don't remember when I’ve moved here -
I guess I was drunk.
Today my address isn't a building or a street name
Today my address is
WWW Leningrad
SPB.RU.ru
WWW Leningrad
SPB.RU.ru
From the song:
О музыка, останови все то, что нам не дает обрести покой
Открой добро, чтоб наслаждаться миром, а не пустотой, отдав себя
Под импульс сердцебиения, мы отрываемся душой
Насыщая наше все чистотой
Translation:
Oh, music, stop everything that’s stopping us from reaching peace
Open kindness to enjoy the world, not the emptiness. Giving our all
To the heartbeat, we fly high with our soul
Purifying ourselves from within
From the song:
Дни, недели, нет пути назад
Мы летели и теряли по дороге
Кровь, выпьем за любовь, береги себя
Не знаю, встретимся ли мы когда-нибудь ещё
Тёплый воздух, быстрая река
Трое суток мы с тобой без сна
Верь мне на слова: «мы будем жить вечно»
Бери меня на слабо, обещаю проиграть
Translation:
Days, weeks, there's no way back
We were flying and losing along our way
Blood, let's drink to love, protect yourself
I don't know if we'll ever meet again
Warm air, rapid river
Three days with no sleep for both of us
Believe my words: "We'll live forever"
Let’s make a bet, I promise to lose
