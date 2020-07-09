Summer in Russian paintings (PICS)

Russian artists have captured all the seasons on their talented canvas, however, they have shown a special love for the relatively short Russian summer, with its sun rays falling on rye fields, blossoming meadows and birch trees, among many other things.

1. Isaac Levitan. June Day (Summer), 1890s

Private collection

2. Isaac Levitan. The Birch Grove, 1880s

Tretyakov gallery

3. Arkhip Kuindzhi. The Birch Grove, 1879

Tretyakov gallery

4. Valentin Serov. Girl with Peaches, 1887

Tretyakov gallery

5. Valentin Serov. Summer. Portrait of Olga Serova, 1895

Tretyakov gallery

6. Vasily Polenov. Overgrown Pond, 1879

Tretyakov gallery

7. Vasily Polenov. Moscow Courtyard, 1878

Tretyakov gallery

8. Ilya Repin. Summer Landscape (Vera Repina on a Bridge in Abramtsevo Estate), 1879

Pushkin Museum

9. Ilya Repin. On a Turf Bench, 1876

Russian Museum

10. Ilya Repin. Summer Landscape in Kursk Province, 1915

Tretyakov gallery

11. Grigory Myasoedov. Busy Time for the Mowers, 1887

Tretyakov gallery

12. Ivan Shishkin. Summer, (year unknown)

National Music Museum

13. Ivan Shishkin. Rye, 1878

Tretyakov gallery

14. Vladimir Tatlin. Autumn (Summer), 1909

Museum of Russian impressionism

15. Boris Kustodiev. The Day of Pentecost, 1920

Saratov State Art Museum

16. Kazimir Malevich. Summer Landscape, 1928-29

Russian Museum

17. Kazimir Malevich. Reapers, 1928-29

Russian Museum

18. Alexander Deineka. Future Pilots, 1938

Tretyakov gallery

19. Alexander Deineka. Expanse, 1944

Russian Museum

20. Arkady Plastov. In the Summer, 1954

Arkady Plastov Museum in Ulyanovsk

21. Arkady Plastov. Hayfield, 1945

Tretyakov gallery

22. Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954

Tretyakov gallery

23. Tair Salakhov. Morning Absheron, 1984

National Art Museum of Azerbaijan

24. Irina Korina. Sunny, 2020

Irina Korina

