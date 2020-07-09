Summer in Russian paintings (PICS)

Russian artists have captured all the seasons on their talented canvas, however, they have shown a special love for the relatively short Russian summer, with its sun rays falling on rye fields, blossoming meadows and birch trees, among many other things.
1. Isaac Levitan. June Day (Summer), 1890s
2. Isaac Levitan. The Birch Grove, 1880s
3. Arkhip Kuindzhi. The Birch Grove, 1879
4. Valentin Serov. Girl with Peaches, 1887
5. Valentin Serov. Summer. Portrait of Olga Serova, 1895
6. Vasily Polenov. Overgrown Pond, 1879
7. Vasily Polenov. Moscow Courtyard, 1878
8. Ilya Repin. Summer Landscape (Vera Repina on a Bridge in Abramtsevo Estate), 1879
9. Ilya Repin. On a Turf Bench, 1876
10. Ilya Repin. Summer Landscape in Kursk Province, 1915
11. Grigory Myasoedov. Busy Time for the Mowers, 1887
12. Ivan Shishkin. Summer, (year unknown)
13. Ivan Shishkin. Rye, 1878
14. Vladimir Tatlin. Autumn (Summer), 1909
Museum of Russian impressionism
15. Boris Kustodiev. The Day of Pentecost, 1920
16. Kazimir Malevich. Summer Landscape, 1928-29
17. Kazimir Malevich. Reapers, 1928-29
18. Alexander Deineka. Future Pilots, 1938
19. Alexander Deineka. Expanse, 1944
20. Arkady Plastov. In the Summer, 1954
Arkady Plastov Museum in Ulyanovsk
21. Arkady Plastov. Hayfield, 1945
22. Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954
23. Tair Salakhov. Morning Absheron, 1984
National Art Museum of Azerbaijan
24. Irina Korina. Sunny, 2020
