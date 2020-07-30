10 funny Pepe the Frog doodles by Russian artists (PICS)

The story of the popular meme and comic book character Pepe the Frog was recently made into a documentary. The internet star also inspired dozens of Russian artists from across the pond. Here’s what they came up with!

‘Feels Good Man’, the new documentary about Pepe the Frog, is making the rounds and will be shown at this year’s Beat Film Festival in Moscow. The author, American artist Matt Furie, talks about the origin of the meme superstar, why it garnered huge popularity and, of course, how Pepe managed to become politicized, turning into an Alt-Right star in the United States.

Perhaps, it was only a matter of time before the lazy Pepe - who can’t imagine life without smoking weed - made his way to Russia. The following young artists from Russia were inspired enough by the superstar frog to offer their own creative take.

Sasha Mackay Sasha Mackay

Caption: “Boy’s Club”

Stepan Didurenko Stepan Didurenko

“What’s up, man”

Nikita Plekhanov Nikita Plekhanov

“By the way, nice joint”

Gosha Elaev Gosha Elaev

“Wanna hang out?”

Alisa Zvonareva Alisa Zvonareva

“Wanna know what it’s like to be me?”

Masha Mikhailenko Masha Mikhailenko

“Remember how you used to draw comics in school?”

Andrey Garin Andrey Garin

“There was no Internet, let alone Instagram, back then”

Dasha Novikova Dasha Novikova

“Then someone decided to inject their own meaning into your work”

Ksenia Lukyanenko Ksenia Lukyanenko

“And it defined your whole life”

Moses Molitva Moses Molitva

“Thanks for the company! Ciao!”

The Beat Film Festival launches on Aug. 1 and will run for two weeks until August 14. For more information about the festival, see the official website of the event.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.