18 posters for the 1980 Moscow Olympics by artists worldwide (PICS)

In the mid-1970s, when Moscow was announced as the host of the 1980 Olympics, the Soviet publishing house Plakat began printing Games-related materials and distributing advertising posters to friendly countries through foreign publishing houses.
In 1978, a major international Olympic poster competition was held in which artists from 45 countries submitted more than 5,000 works to Moscow. The prize-winning entries were published in huge circulations in the USSR and abroad. Here are some of them.
Hideo Kawazu, Shigeo Matsumoto, Harutomo Isinosawa, Ken Kishimoto (Japan)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Martin Krastev (Kristev; People's Republic of Bulgaria)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Garegin Burnuchyan (Burnuchan) (Tbilisi, USSR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Karol Slivka (Polish People's Republic)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Jeffrey N. Rugless (Australia)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Viktor Potapov (Moscow, USSR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Felix Beltran (Cuba)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Martin Motloch, Miroslav Lotka (Czechoslovak Socialist Republic)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Martino Gerevini (Italy)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Sergey Chernov (Yalta, USSR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Radivoe Milutina Yugovich (Yugoslavia)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Jutta Damm-Fiedler, Jochen Fiedler (GDR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Viktor Pudakov (Moscow, USSR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Yadamsurengiyn Urzhinee (Mongolia)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Vyacheslav Davydov (Moscow, USSR)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Jose F. Datuin (Philippines)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
Fernando Cabreios Braga (Peru)From the collection of the Museum of Moscow
