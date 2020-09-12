18 posters for the 1980 Moscow Olympics by artists worldwide (PICS)

From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

The preparations for the first (and only) Olympic Games in the USSR were large-scale, and included creating a huge number of posters by the best Soviet and international artists.

In the mid-1970s, when Moscow was announced as the host of the 1980 Olympics, the Soviet publishing house Plakat began printing Games-related materials and distributing advertising posters to friendly countries through foreign publishing houses.

In 1978, a major international Olympic poster competition was held in which artists from 45 countries submitted more than 5,000 works to Moscow. The prize-winning entries were published in huge circulations in the USSR and abroad. Here are some of them.

Hideo Kawazu, Shigeo Matsumoto, Harutomo Isinosawa, Ken Kishimoto (Japan) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Martin Krastev (Kristev; People's Republic of Bulgaria) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Garegin Burnuchyan (Burnuchan) (Tbilisi, USSR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Karol Slivka (Polish People's Republic) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Jeffrey N. Rugless (Australia) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Viktor Potapov (Moscow, USSR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Felix Beltran (Cuba) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Martin Motloch, Miroslav Lotka (Czechoslovak Socialist Republic) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Martino Gerevini (Italy) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Sergey Chernov (Yalta, USSR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Radivoe Milutina Yugovich (Yugoslavia) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Jutta Damm-Fiedler, Jochen Fiedler (GDR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Viktor Pudakov (Moscow, USSR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Yadamsurengiyn Urzhinee (Mongolia) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Vyacheslav Davydov (Moscow, USSR) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Jose F. Datuin (Philippines) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

Fernando Cabreios Braga (Peru) From the collection of the Museum of Moscow

